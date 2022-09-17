SC STATE FOOTBALL: ‘It will be a tough game’

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough says getting a win before the bye week has encouraged his team as they prepare to play nine consecutive games beginning next week at North Carolina A&T.

"Coming off the win (at Bethune-Cookman), everyone still has a lot of enthusiasm at practice and workouts," Pough said. "Hopefully, we can take this week and get some of our injured guys back healthy for the stretch run."

SC State used part of the week to "self-scout" its first two games against Central Florida and Bethune-Cookman. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 33-9 after a season-opening loss to the Golden Knights.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon said he is proud of the way the defense played in forcing four interceptions against the Wildcats.

"I thought it was a better showing from our guys," Saxon said. "We still have some things to work on, but there was definitely improvement from our first game to the second. This week, we're focused on ourselves, trying to get our defense to play as a unit. A lot of times guys feel like they have to make the play, but at the end of the day, it takes everyone working together."

Linebacker BJ Davis had two interceptions against Bethune-Cookman, returning one for a touchdown. He was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week.

"BJ is a disrupter," Saxon said. "We know he's going to make a play somewhere; he changes the game in so many ways."

Saxon said linebacker Aaron Smith continues to get better after starting against Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

"(Aaron) is one of those guys we count on," Saxon said. "He's learning the defense, and we continue to challenge him to get better."

The offense also showed improvement against Bethune-Cookman. The Bulldogs were held to 100 yards of total offense against Central Florida, but managed 378 yards of total offense, including over 200 yards rushing, against the Wildcats.

"We were more cohesive in the offense (against Bethune-Cookman)," SC State offensive coordinator Bennett Swygert said. "The offensive line was able to hold despite playing a number of different players."

Kendall Flowers led the Bulldogs with 153 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Corey Fields completed 6-of-16 passes including an 87-yard touchdown pass to Shaq Davis.

"I have to do a better job of getting Corey some easy completions early," Swygert said. "When you miss a few early, it's hard to build confidence. We're continuing to see what we can do better to get everyone in the flow on offense, and recognize our strengths."

Pough said the team began working on its game plan for A&T Thursday and will practice again Sunday.

"Right now, everything we do is preparing for A&T," Pough said. "They are a pretty good football team that will be playing its first home game of the season. It will be a tough game for us."