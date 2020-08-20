SC State football in Southern Division? MEAC unveils plan for fall sports in spring semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has unveiled a scheduling model this week for how fall sports could be played in the spring 2021 semester, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA scheduling guidelines for fall championships being played in the spring.

That means South Carolina State Athletics could be back in motion when 2021 gets here.

Each individual institution can opt out of competing in the spring based on local and state COVID-19 conditions.

This action follows the conference’s announcement in July that the fall season would be suspended.

“Although it’s still too early to tell if the coronavirus conditions will improve fast enough to allow us to reconvene spring sports, we want to be prepared with a plan of action,” Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, President of Howard University and chair of the MEAC presidents and chancellors, said.

Next spring, football teams will play a slate of six regional conference games, with teams split into divisions. The season would span from February 27 through April 24, with a championship game set for May 1.