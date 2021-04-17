SC STATE FOOTBALL: Field goal lifts Bulldogs to overtime win

It only took 46 seconds for Lewis and Gross to connect again for a score. This time, it was a 34-yard pass play to put the Hornets up 14-7.

In the second quarter, Delaware State found itself in Bulldog territory again when Lewis’ downfield pass was intercepted by Decobie Durant at the S.C. State 28.

After a 2-yard loss by Kendrell Flowers, Nicks found an open Shaquan Davis down the visiting sidelines for a 74-yard touchdown.

The PAT by Roberts tied the game at 14-14 with 10:48 left in the second quarter.

Delaware State answered with a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive during which it converted on two fourth-and-1 downs. The latter set up a 14-yard touchdown run by Sy’veon Wilkerson to regain the lead for the Hornets at 21-14 with 5:52 left in the second quarter.

Just before halftime, S.C. State marched downfield 81 yards on nine plays to tie the game. After Nicks converted a first down, he once again found a wide open Davis for a 43-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-21 with 1:09 left in the half.

Rakim White opened the second half with what appeared to be a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. However, a holding penalty nullified the score and the Bulldogs started at their own 23.