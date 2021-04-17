SC STATE FOOTBALL: Field goal lifts Bulldogs to overtime win

South Carolina State finished its first-ever spring football season in winning, dramatic fashion Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Delaware.
Dyson Roberts’ 23-yard field goal lifted the Bulldogs to a 31-28 overtime victory over Delaware State.
In ending the spring with a 3-1 mark, S.C. State overcame the second-half loss of starting quarterback Tyrece Nicks with a foot injury. The Bulldogs also survived a potential game-winning field goal attempt that failed by the Hornets (2-3) in regulation following the interception by backup Quincy Hill.
Before his departure, Nicks was 4-6 passing for 159 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for a team-high 71 yards. All three scores were caught by Shaquan Davis, who finished with four catches for 146 yards.
The first half was an offensive slugfest as the teams combined for 472 total yards and 22 first downs.
South Carolina State appeared to force Delaware State to punt on its first possession. Instead, Antquan Kinsey took the direct snap and rushed 37 yards into Bulldog territory.
The Hornets picked up a pair of rushing first downs to set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jared Lewis to Trey Gross.
S.C. State answered with a four-play, 59-yard scoring drive capped by a 34-yard touchdown pass from Nicks to Deprinc Haynes to tie the game with 6:21 left.
It only took 46 seconds for Lewis and Gross to connect again for a score. This time, it was a 34-yard pass play to put the Hornets up 14-7.
In the second quarter, Delaware State found itself in Bulldog territory again when Lewis’ downfield pass was intercepted by Decobie Durant at the S.C. State 28.
After a 2-yard loss by Kendrell Flowers, Nicks found an open Shaquan Davis down the visiting sidelines for a 74-yard touchdown.
The PAT by Roberts tied the game at 14-14 with 10:48 left in the second quarter.
Delaware State answered with a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive during which it converted on two fourth-and-1 downs. The latter set up a 14-yard touchdown run by Sy’veon Wilkerson to regain the lead for the Hornets at 21-14 with 5:52 left in the second quarter.
Just before halftime, S.C. State marched downfield 81 yards on nine plays to tie the game. After Nicks converted a first down, he once again found a wide open Davis for a 43-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-21 with 1:09 left in the half.
Rakim White opened the second half with what appeared to be a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. However, a holding penalty nullified the score and the Bulldogs started at their own 23.
During the drive, Nicks exited the game with the injury. Spring Valley graduate Quincy Hill entered the game and converted a fourth down to continue the drive.
It ended after another fourth-down conversion on a pass from Hill to Kendrell Flowers came up a yard short.
Delaware State capitalized on a couple of penalties to move the football to the S.C. State 8.
On first-and-goal, B.J. Davis punched the football out of running back Hudon Bertrand’s arms and out of the end zone for a touchback. Davis finished with a team-high 13 tackles.
S.C. State looked to capitalize on the turnover and entered the fourth quarter in the red zone. But on fourth-and-2 at the Delaware State 3, Hill was sacked for a loss by Colean Williams.
The Bulldogs’ defense forced a quick three-and-out for the Hornets. The 24-yard punt by Delaware State gave S.C. State the football at the 35-yard line.
A 7-yard run by Hill extended the drive. From the 14-yard line, Hill lofted a pass to Shaquan Davis, who made a juggling touchdown catch in the end zone as he was grabbed by the defender.
The score gave S.C. State its first lead of the game with 7:24 remaining. It was short-lived as the Hornets put together a 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive to tie the game.
On fourth-and-12, Lewis found Kwannah Kollie for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 2:12 left.
The Hornets regained possession with 13 seconds left. On first down, Hill was intercepted by Kamari Jackson at the 30-yard line with 1:59 left.
Delaware State moved the football to the S.C. State 19, setting up a 36-yard field goal try by Jose-Romo Martinez. After a timeout, his kick attempt went wide left to set up overtime.
The Bulldogs won the toss and opted to start on defense. Delaware State reached the 15, but B.J. Davis forced Lewis to fumble on third down and Dallas Foard made the recovery for S.C. State.
A 9-yard run by Davis and an offside penalty put the Bulldogs in field goal position. With the ball centered in front of the goal, Roberts calmly kicked it through the uprights for the victory.
S.C. State improved to 32-17 all time against Delaware State and won for the fourth straight time in the series.
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.