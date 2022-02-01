SC STATE FOOTBALL: Durant taking advantage of opportunity

Earlier this week in an interview with Cut Day Sports, South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant talked about the opportunity afforded him at the East-West Shrine game.

“At (SC) State, we watched players like (Darius) Leonard and Javon Hargrave, Pro Bowl players, and wanted to be where they are,” Durant said. “They paved the way for us, and now it’s my turn to pave the way for the guys coming after me.”

Durant arrived in Las Vegas Friday and took part in four days of practices to prepare for Thursday game to be played at Allegiant Stadium. He spoke Tuesday about his experience, and how he feels he’s performed.

“This has been a crazy experience,” Durant said. “I’m excited about getting the chance to showcase my skills to the coaches and scouts that are in attendance. It’s taken some time to adjust to the NFL hash marks and speed of the game. It’s just a little bit different.”

Durant worked out at the cornerback position, but wanted to take reps at safety.

“I don’t care where teams play me, but I wish I would have had the chance to take some reps at the safety position,” Durant said. “I played safety when I first started at SC State. I spent most of the week working in the Nickle and Dime packages.”

After four days, many scouts have had positive things to say about cornerback out of Lamar.

Devin Jackson of Blue Chip Scout tweeted Tuesday, “the confidence from Decobie Durant continues to grow. Stays square, patient and in good position. Really impressed with him.”

Draft analyst John Vogel tweeted, “Durant shows some excellent recovery ability and locates the football well in coverage. I’m pleasantly surprised with what I’ve seen from him so far.”

Shane Hallman of Draft Countdown tweeted, “CB Decobie Durant showed he belongs, worth drafting.”

According to Durant, feedback from NFL coaches and representatives has also been good.

“They are impressed with way I have been able to compete,” Durant said. “I think I proved to them that I can play. I started slow in the one-on-one drills, but I felt like I did really well in 7-on-7. I had sticky coverage, but the goal is just trying to get better each day.”

Video emerged Tuesday online of Durant facing Miami receiver Charleston Rambo in one-on-one drills. Durant showed he could not only stick with Rambo, but also forced an offensive pass interference against the All-ACC standout.

Durant said his favorite receiver to go up against this week has been UCLA’s Kyle Philips. Durant said Philips reminds him of Hunter Renfrow and Cooper Kupp.

Wednesday, Durant and his teammates will meet with some of the children from Shriner’s Hospital before taking the field Thursday night.

“I just want to come out with a win,” Durant said. “But if I get the chance, I want to put on a show.”

You can watch the game on the NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

