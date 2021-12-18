SC STATE FOOTBALL: Call it ‘Bulldog Tenacity’

Earlier this year, I heard former South Carolina State defensive back Donnie Shell talk about “Bulldog Tenacity."

He said it was an attitude that allowed him to play so many years in the NFL and shine for the Pittsburgh Steelers and later get him inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

I didn't understand "Bulldog Tenacity" until I saw it in action Saturday at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. I watched a team that was considered underdogs rise up to defeat a champion that some in the media were touting as a possible FCS championship contender.

Earlier this week, SC State head coach Buddy Pough talked about hype and actually playing the game. He said the hype usually only lasts for a few minutes, but once you get hit on the field, that's going to happen for 59 more minutes.

"Bulldog Tenacity" is a team that plays for the name on the front of the jersey instead of the name on the back.

"Bulldog Tenacity" is not hanging your head when you're struggling to move the ball offensively and continuing to play strong defense without complaints.

"Bulldog Tenacity" is watching punter Dyson Roberts get knocked around like a pinball only to blast a 50-plus-yard kick. It's watching Patrick Godbolt and Jablonski Green meet at the quarterback and force a fumble, and it’s watching B.J. Davis dive over a pile to recover a fumble.

"Bulldog Tenacity" is fighting for that extra yard on running plays and going over the middle on a pass route even when you know you're going to get hit. It's Corey Fields shaking off an early interception to throw four touchdowns in your first bowl game.

"Bulldog Teancity" is watching Decobie Durant fly off the corner to sack the quarterback or watching backup Aaron Smith get a stop on fourth-and-inches and later an interception.

"Bulldog Tenacity" is counting down the seconds and experiencing that splash of Gatorade as it comes raining down over your head. It's standing on a platform surrounded by your players and former teammates including Shell and Harry Carson as you raise a trophy proclaiming you Black College National Champions.

"Bulldog Tenacity" is hearing a hall-of-famer say his team was overconfident. In his press conference, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders said his team overlooked SC State and expected the Bulldogs to just hand them the game, but that's not what Bulldogs do. Bulldogs look for that opportunity, and they Bite Down.

This "Bulldog Tenacity" started back in October when SC State opened the season 1-4. Instead of hanging their heads, they fought back and essentially went out and won playoff game after playoff game to claim a MEAC championship. SC State deserved to be on that field Saturday in Atlanta, and they proved it.

Congratulations, Bulldog Nation. I can't wait 'til next year.

Travis Boland is sports editor of The Times and Democrat.

