SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogsfall to Bears, 41 - 14

South Carolina State's offense turned the ball over six times in a 41-14 loss to Morgan Saturday in Baltimore.

The Bears were able to return a fumble and interception to the end zone for touchdowns in a 24-point fourth quarter.

After trailing 17-0 in the first half, South Carolina State had an opportunity to tie the game with a field goal mid-way through the third quarter. Morgan State would block the kick and return it to the SC State 46 yard line. The Bears would kick a field goal to start the fourth quarter to make the score 20-14.

"The defense kept us in the game for three quarters," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. "We could have survived if we would have developed some offense, but we never found any."

Trailing by six points, Corey Fields Jr. threw an interception that was returned 41 yards for a touchdown.

Another interception led to an Alfonzo Graham touchdown run. The Bears would close the scoring by returning a Shaquan Davis fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

South Carolina State had 250 yards of total offense led by Fields Jr. who completed 12-of-31 passes for 134 yards and two interceptions. Alex James led the Bulldogs in rushing with 32 yards while Kendrell Flowers managed 31 yards. Davis caught three passes for 66 yards, but fumbled twice.

"We have to figure out how to get our team back together," Pough said. "We didn't have (receiver) Richard Bailey, and that seems to make a big difference in the whole scheme. We haven't been able to get Yancey Washington going again. We really have to figure some things out, this was a rough outing."

Morgan State opened the scoring with a two-yard run from quarterback Duce Taylor. After a Flowers fumble, the Bears were able to drive for a 28-yard field goal to start the second quarter. MSU added to their lead with an eight-yard touchdown run from Graham.

Leading 17-0, Morgan State's Taylor threw an interception to Duane Nichols who returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs would cut the lead to 17-14 when Tyrece Nick rushed for a one-yard touchdown late in the first half.

"(Nichols interception) got us back in the game," Pough said. "We were able to get a score right before the end of the half and cut it to a three-point game. We had played pretty poorly (up to that point), so we were pretty fortunate to find ourselves back in it. We thought we would be okay coming out of halftime."

Nichols led the Bulldogs with nine tackles while BJ Davis added eight tackles including a tackle for loss. Patrick Godbolt, Aaron Smith and Jared Kirksey each had a sack.

South Carolina State (3-5, 1-1) will return home Saturday to face Delaware State.