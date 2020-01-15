{{featured_button_text}}
Bulldogs trophy presentation illustration
SCSU Sports Information

The 2019 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship will be returning to Orangeburg, during a special presentation at halftime of the men’s basketball game versus Florida A&M on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas will be on hand to present Bulldogs head coach Buddy Pough and the South Carolina State football team with the trophy for clinching a share of the 2019 MEAC Championship this past season.

The Bulldogs finished 8-3 overall, 6-2 in the conference, capturing their 17th league crown and seventh (7th) under Pough.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Corey Fields was named MEAC Rookie of the Year, while Pough earned his third (3rd) MEAC Coach of the Year accolade. Eight Bulldogs earned All-MEAC honors.

Tip-off for the women's basketball game is 2 p.m., followed by the men's game in a 4 p.m. start.

Tickets are on sale now at the SC State Ticket Office with a special rate of $10 for reserved, $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.

