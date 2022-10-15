SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs take 36-0 win over Dragons

South Carolina State improved to 2-4 on the season after a 36-0 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg Saturday in Orangeburg.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to build an early 21-0 lead over the Dragons.

Quarterback Corey Fields Jr. threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Rakim White caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns while Shaquan Davis had seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Tyrece Nick entered the game in the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown pass to Hezekiah Massey.

SC State's defense held the Dragons to less than 100 yards of total offense. Aaron Smith led the Bulldogs with six tackles and a sack. Jeblonski Green added four tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss.

The Bulldogs will open MEAC play at home next week against North Carolina Central.