South Carolina State football coach Buddy Pough compared Saturday's spring scrimmage to the 1966 Clint Eastwood Classic..."The Good, The Bad and The Ugly."

"Any time you have a scrimmage of this kind, you see some good things and some bad things," Pough said Saturday. "What happens is, the bad things concern me most. So, when we have a running back break a long run, I'm thinking about the fact the defense gave up the run."

The Bulldogs spent much of Saturday's scrimmage looking for ways to run the football. Tyler Smith had two rushing touchdowns while working with the first team, and Josh Shaw had a 65 yard touchdown run against the first-team defense.

"I'm working to trust the offensive line, that they will get the job done up front," Smith said. "Making sure they have a positive forward mindset. I've worked on my patience and reading keys. We're continuing to learn (the offensive) system and building every day. It's coming along."

SC State was near the bottom of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in rushing last season. The Bulldogs also struggled in stopping the run.

"We want to be able to run the football," Pough said. "It also gives the defense a chance to stop the run, because we have some issues with that as well. We put our defense in some tough situations and gave them an opportunity to stand up. At the end, they were able to make a play or two."

The first-team defense made a goal line stand late in the scrimmage. Demarkiis Doe added an interception and Delaware State transfer Aiden Weber recovered a fumble for the second-team defense.

"Both sides are still trying to figure it out," Pough said. "There's still much more (to do), but we're a work in progress. Offensively, we have to feel what fits our style of play and our ability. There are things that will definitely help us be a better football team. We have to be able to work together and be cohesive in our approach."

Helping the Bulldogs is quarterback Corey Fields, who decided to return to the team after suffering a season-ending injury last year. Fields took the majority of first-team reps Saturday, while Andre Washington worked with the second team.

"Right now, we're keeping the offense simple," Fields said. "We've gone through install for a couple of days, and watching film. We're all on the same page, and trying not to make the same mistakes we did (last year)."

Fields talked about the team's effort to run the football Saturday.

"Last year we struggled to run the football," Fields said. We're trying to push it more and concentrate on controlling the line of scrimmage."

Pough said it's an advantage to have Fields back in the quarterback room as Washington continues to get more comfortable in the offense and Prometheus Franklin looks to rehab from an ACL injury suffered last season.

"It's always special to have a guy at (the quarterback) position who can handle all the things a quarterback has to do," Pough said. "There are so many parts, you have to be able to throw, run, maneuver around the pocket, make sure everyone is in the right place and be accurate on you throws. It might be the most important position in sports."

South Carolina State has five more practices before the annual Garnet and Blue Spring Game scheduled for Saturday, April 15 in Orangeburg.

"We're hoping to continue to develop up-front personnel on both sides," Pough said. "We're starting to find some linemen who we feel confident in. I don't need a guy who can just play the position; I need someone who gives us the opportunity to be successful. This spring is all about development."