SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs open spring play Saturday at home against Alabama A&M

Fans can call South Carolina State football's 4-game spring schedule a mini season, an extended spring workout that includes three opponents, or simply great preparation for the 2021 fall MEAC season.
It might be a combination of all three.
But, when the Bulldogs kick off at home against Alabama A&M on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., no one will be complaining that spring isn't for football or that the game was added to the schedule as the calendar turned to March this week.
It will be college football played in Orangeburg for the first time in 15 months, even if it seems like the wait has been longer.
Fans have been able to buy tickets online and will find a seat to enjoy the game inside spacious Dawson Stadium.
Buddy Pough, Bulldogs head coach in his 20th year at the helm, is glad for all involved that this weekend has arrived.
SC State is ranked No. 2 in the Spring 2021 BOXTOROW FCS HBCU Preseason Football Coaches Poll, while Alabama A&M is ranked No. 3.
"This is kind of a reward, I guess, for all the hard work our guys have put in, being disciplined and helping us get to this point without having a big outbreak of the (COVID-19) virus," Pough said. "That part’s been good. Now we have to find a way to go out and compete.
"I’ve been perplexed as to what our goals should be this spring. Mostly (in a regular spring schedule) you are worrying about trying to develop your young talent. But, in the spring of 2019, guys redshirted, didn’t get a season to develop. So here we are, trying to work between getting them ready for games and preparing for our program to go full-speed ahead in the fall season. We like to win games here. But, at the same time, you don’t want to win games at the expense of getting some guys an opportunity to play and improve their game for the fall season."
Due to pandemic concerns and various lockdowns and shutdowns, the 2020 football season did not happen for the Bulldogs and many other programs across the country.
Then, a revised Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference football schedule was planned for the spring, before various opposing programs shut down operations and opted out of playing, including a few who are exiting the MEAC by this fall.
So the schedule, for now at least, has SC State hosting Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Alabama A&M on Saturday, in a Battle of the Bulldogs. After that, SC State will play host to familiar MEAC foe Delaware State on Saturday March 13 at 1:30 p.m. in a conference contest.
These will be the first games played on a resurfaced Willie Jeffries Field. S.C. State held a groundbreaking ceremony in January to announce the replacement of the synthetic turf at Dawson Stadium.
Coach Pough and the Bulldogs will wrap up the spring schedule on the road at Alabama State on April 3 at 2 p.m. and at Delaware State on April 17, at a time to be announced.
Going 4-0 this spring would be great for SC State. But Pough is also thankful for the results that could come a little later.
"The best thing about this entire situation is we’ve had 30 practices this spring," he said. "That’s going to pay big dividends down the road."
What should SC State fans expect to see this spring, beginning with Saturday's game?
Pough said both the offensive and defensive lines have undergone complete overhauls, especially with 6 defensive linemen who made starts in 2019 having departed the program.
"Both lines, that's been a major project for us this spring," Pough said. "We lost guys to graduation, transfer and eligibility issues."
Former starting quarterback Tyrece Nick is now in his full-time role as a senior running back for the Bulldogs, along with graduate transfer and former South Carolina Independent School Association Player of the Year Alex James (Florence Christian/Albany State University) and redshirt freshman transfer Kendrall Flowers (Irmo/Wake Forest). Labron Morris and Jacory Benson also return at running back. And the wide receiver group includes 2019 freshman standout Shaq Davis (6-foot-5, 180 pounds), along with former Calhoun County standout and T&D All-Area Offensive Player of the Year Cam Johnson (6-foot-2, 183 pounds).
"We've got a lot of good-looking athletes, and this should be a fun team to watch, since we have offensive options all over the field, including multiple options at tight end," Pough said. "We're going to try to play certain guys, but we want to win the football game.
"Nothing is more fun than being successful."
Win or lose, Saturday could be a game with a lot of offense.
"Alabama A&M has a quarterback who can throw it all over the place and some top-level skill guys around him," Pough said.
Pough believes that the 2020 fall rescheduling that saw Coastal Carolina set up a nationally-televised home game with BYU in a matter of days taught all college programs a lesson.
"That game gave all of us a perspective to improve your circumstances when you have an opportunity to do so," Pough said. "One of the unintended consequences of the pandemic is that we learned how to do what you can with less preparation and without as many days as normal.
"Basically, you're a victim of your circumstances, and you work through it the best way you can."
NOTES:
- Orangeburg native and former SC State President Andrew Hugine is president of Alabama A&M.
- The last time the Bulldogs played football was in 2019 when they completed an 8-3 season (6-2 MEAC) and shared the MEAC title with N.C. A&T. It was a big year for Pough, who set the record for wins at S.C. State and earned a seventh conference title. He was named MEAC Coach of the Year and BoxToRow Co-Coach of the Year.
- Funds for the $353,000 Willie Jeffries Field resurfacing project were raised through private donations from alumni and others via the RISE (Renovate, Innovate, Scholarship and Excellence) Major Gift Initiative.
