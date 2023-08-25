Most current South Carolina State players were in middle school the last time the Bulldogs took part in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

In 2017, Southern defeated SC State 14-8 in Baton Rouge. Malcolm Magee was a senior at Ocean Springs High School in Collins, Miss.

After being named all-state, Magee chose to attend Colorado State University where he spent two spent seasons, playing in a total of seven games. He returned to his home state to play for Alcorn State, but lost a year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2021, Magee suited up for the Braves as they took part in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against North Carolina Central at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Magee spent two years at Alcorn but made his way to the transfer portal after the 2022 season.

He signed with South Carolina State in January and quickly became a leader in the Bulldogs’ secondary.

“It took a while for the guys to learn me and learn my style of play,” Magee said. “But as time went on, I just kept producing, and have tried to help guys along the way. I just want to fit in wherever I’m needed. I’m still a work in progress.”

Along with senior defensive backs Jaylen Evans and Demarkiis Doe, Magee hopes to make every stadium the Bulldogs play in this season a “no fly zone.”

Magee has picked up the leadership mantle, constantly encouraging his fellow defenders ... and trying to get in the heads of his fellow receivers.

“As I was coming along, the guys started to respect me more,” Magee said. “I’m trying to lead by example, but I’m just here to play ball.”

Magee said he gets his leadership ability after coming from a single-parent household. He said he had to grow up and be the man of the house.

“Leading is not only about words,” Magee said. “A lot of the young guys, I’m trying to help them transition to the collegiate level. Being a leader takes a lot of showing up (leading by example) not just lip service. I’ve grown as a person, and have some experience.”

South Carolina State hopes to fall back on a little of that experience Saturday when they face Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. As a player at Alcorn, Magee faced the Tigers last season and though much of that roster is gone, there’s still a style that he says most SWAC teams portray.

“You can expect a lot of trickery,” Magee said of the SWAC. “It’s a lot of RPO (run-pass option) and way more passing than you see in the MEAC. I’m telling our guys to train their eyes and not get caught up in the window dressing. As long as they have eyes in the right place, then you’ll see what’s really happening.”

The Bulldogs will also be playing their first game under new defensive coordinator Thomas Howard. Magee said he’s confident the defense is prepared for Saturday.

“(Coach) Howard started slow, breaking things down, but as we learned the foundation (of the defense), it got easier,” Magee said. “I have lots of trust in (Howard), but it’s all on us. We have to be the communicators, read our keys and make the calls.”

In what will likely be his final season, Magee is hoping to not only help SC State get back to the Celebration Bowl, but also help his younger teammates learn to be better players.

“I’m just glad to be around the guys,” Magee said. “I like coaching them up, and talking to them. They know if they ever need help they can come find me.”