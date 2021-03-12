SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs looking for progress, win against Delaware State on Saturday

The four games on the South Carolina State football schedule this spring season can be viewed, both by fans and coaches alike, as four quarters in a regulation game.
Of course, the Bulldogs want to win each game. But, the main goal is to see how young, inexperienced players mesh on a team with older transfer players and established upperclassmen who have been with the program for years.
Having improved play, and perhaps winning results, come from this mini-season will be considered an overall victory, after missing the 2020 fall season completely due to widespread coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Buddy Pough, in his 20th year leading the program, sees the opportunity to collect more wins as always being important. But, conference wins when there's a conference title to play for, along with the possibility of a postseason playoff or bowl berth, hold much greater value.
SC State will look to get a win on Saturday at home at 2 p.m. against fellow Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Delaware State, in a contest that will be broadcast live on ESPN3. The game follows an opening home loss last Saturday, 31-7 to visiting Alabama A&M.
“We’re going to get back on the winning track this week against Delaware State," Pough said this week. "It won’t be easy. Those guys are ready to play. They’ve won a game already. They beat Howard at Howard a couple of weeks ago, 17-10.”
The Bulldogs will face the Hornets again on April 17 in Delaware to close out the season, after playing their first road game at Alabama State on April 3.
Overall, Pough said this four-game spring season will give the team and his staff new possibilities in the areas of growth and development of players, in preparation for future fall seasons.
“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen. We played four or five freshmen for the majority of the game last weekend. We played three guys on defense and a guy or two on offense. It was an opportunity for us to start developing our young talent,” Pough said. “From there, we think that we can get ourselves ready to play in the fall. Any time you play in the spring, like this, it gives you a little bit better measure of where you’re at than where you would have been able to measure if we had been scrimmaging against ourselves.”
The spring schedule will provide game film against opponents, instead of the usual team scrimmage footage that coaches use in evaluating players before the fall season begins.
“We've got guys with all kinds of special circumstances," Pough said. "Eligibility-wise, based on what you get with these virus regulations put in place by the NCAA, there are more sixth-year guys on teams now than I think I've ever seen before.
"That will allow for these guys to really develop into some mature football players over time. So, I'm looking forward to that, and I'm excited to see what kind of football team this can be just down the road a piece. We've got to challenge ourselves to play better. But, I've got to challenge our staff to continue to develop as many people as we can.
"It's a bit of a double-edged sword, as far as objectives are concerned. You want to play as many people as possible to get better, but we want to play better and win too."
With games against other programs being in the spring for a change, past Bulldog players who are otherwise busy during the fall have the opportunity to visit and support SC State's current team.
Former SC State linebacker Darius Leonard, the 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and an NFL Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, was on the sideline cheering on his former team this past Saturday.
Leonard witnessed fellow former Pee Dee Region standout Decobie Durant, from Lamar, intercept 3 passes against Alabama A&M. But, the defense couldn't carry the team, as the offense hit speed bumps all day, forcing the defense back on the field much too often.
The positives that the Bulldog offense can build on for the Delaware State game include one running back, Kendrall Flowers, who rushed for 8.8 yards per carry in Saturday's game. The former Irmo standout, who redshirted a season at Wake Forest before opting out of a season there this past fall, finished with a team-best 115 yards on 13 carries, and still has all four years of NCAA eligibility left. Two other running backs (senior former quarterback Tyrece Nick and graduate student Alex James) averaged 4 yards per carry a week ago.
If Pough and his offensive coaches can continue to develop the offensive line, passing of redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields, and route running of a talented wide receiver group, the Bulldogs could get a win or two or three this spring.
More importantly, this spring could lead to many wins this coming fall and beyond.
T&D staff writer Bradley Harris contributed to this story
