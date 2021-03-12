SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs looking for progress, win against Delaware State on Saturday

The Bulldogs will face the Hornets again on April 17 in Delaware to close out the season, after playing their first road game at Alabama State on April 3.

Overall, Pough said this four-game spring season will give the team and his staff new possibilities in the areas of growth and development of players, in preparation for future fall seasons.

“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen. We played four or five freshmen for the majority of the game last weekend. We played three guys on defense and a guy or two on offense. It was an opportunity for us to start developing our young talent,” Pough said. “From there, we think that we can get ourselves ready to play in the fall. Any time you play in the spring, like this, it gives you a little bit better measure of where you’re at than where you would have been able to measure if we had been scrimmaging against ourselves.”

The spring schedule will provide game film against opponents, instead of the usual team scrimmage footage that coaches use in evaluating players before the fall season begins.

“We've got guys with all kinds of special circumstances," Pough said. "Eligibility-wise, based on what you get with these virus regulations put in place by the NCAA, there are more sixth-year guys on teams now than I think I've ever seen before.