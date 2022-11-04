SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs look to put Morgan loss behind them

After losing a second conference game Saturday, Delaware State head football coach Ron Milstead was realistic about his team’s chances at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.

“Numbers don’t lie,” Milstead said during his weekly press conference Monday. “We know the goal we had set for us is unattainable right now. We have to focus on South Carolina State, and find a way to win this weekend.”

The Hornets travel to Orangeburg to face a South Carolina State team that is coming off a 41-14 loss to Morgan State last week. The teams are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field.

“It was a day to forget,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “We didn’t play well, and turned the ball over six times. Sometimes you expect a game to not go the way you want, but this was unexpected.”

Even after Saturday’s loss, Pough was encouraged by the fact that his team still controls its destiny in the conference. SC State is tied in the loss column with North Carolina Central, while Howard leads the conference with a 2-0 record.

“We still have an opportunity to go for the conference championship,” Pough said. “Everyone (in our conference) seems to see blood in the water, but right now we’re working our butts off trying to figure out how to be better.”

With three conference games remaining, Pough said his team has taken on a playoff mentality.

“It’s win or go home,” Pough said. “I think we all understand that. The intensity level has been kicked up a notch. We’re trying to figure out how to run the football; that continues to be our main issue.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 95 yards as a team in last week’s loss to Morgan State. South Carolina State is last in the MEAC in rushing offense, averaging just under 105 yards per game.

“Our defense is pretty stout, and playing well right now,” Milstead said. “They are the heart and soul of this team. They have a championship pedigree, and they are eager to get back to winning. Everyone is still using SC State as the measuring stick (in our conference), and that’s what we’re going to use this weekend.”

Currently, Delaware State leads the MEAC in scoring defense, having given up just 20 touchdowns in the eight games. The Hornets are second in the conference in total defense, and are allowing 128 yards per game.

South Carolina State has won four consecutive games in the series, but the last three have been decided by a single score.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Milstead said. “SC State had a rough weekend, and they will be eager to play. It’s been tight (between the teams) and I’m expecting the same type of game.”