SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs lead MEAC All-Time Team

NORFOLK, Va. – Fourteen S.C. State Bulldog players from the past 50 years have been selected to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's Football All-Time Team.
Fifty players make up the team selected as part of the conference's 50th anniversary observance in 2020-21. Nearly 2,500 votes were cast for the Football All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.
To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year or be a MEAC, Black College Football or College Football Hall of Fame inductee.
The All-Time Team features 20 MEAC Hall of Famers, four Black College Football Hall of Famers and two College Football Hall of Famers.
S.C. State players on the team (listed alphabetically) are:
- Tristan Bellamy, Offensive Lineman (Offensive Lineman of the Year 2013)
- Barney Bussey, Defensive Back/Kick Returner (First Team All-MEAC 1981, 1982, 1983; Defensive Player of the Year 1983)
- Harry Carson, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1974, 1975; Defensive Player of the Year 1974, 1975; MEAC Hall of Fame 1981; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2012; College Football Hall of Fame 2002)
- Johnny Culbreath, Offensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2008, 2009, 2010; Offensive Lineman of the Year 2009)
- Chartric Darby, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1996, 1997; MEAC Hall of Fame 2018)
- David Erby, Linebacker (First Team All-MEAC 2009, 2010; Defensive Player of the Year 2010)
- William Ford, Running Back (First Team All-MEAC 2007, 2008, 2009; Rookie of the Year 2006; Offensive Player of the Year 2008)
- Javon Hargrave, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2014, 2015; Defensive Player of the Year 2014, 2015)
- Dwayne Harper, Defensive Back (First Team All-MEAC 1986, 1987; MEAC Hall of Fame 2019)
- Raymond Harrison, Offensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2006, 2007, 2008; Rookie of the Year 2008; Offensive Lineman of the Year 2008)
- Michael Hicks, Running Back (First Team All-MEAC 1993, 1994, 1995; Offensive Player of the Year 1995)
- Darius Leonard, Linebacker (First Team All-MEAC 2015, 2016, 2017; Rookie of the Year 2014; Defensive Player of the Year 2016, 2017)
- Robert Porcher, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1991; Defensive Player of the Year 1991; MEAC Hall of Fame 2017; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2017)
- Donnie Shell, Defensive Back (First Team All-MEAC 1973; MEAC Hall of Fame 1986; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2015; College Football Hall of Fame 1998; Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020)
