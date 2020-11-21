SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs lead MEAC All-Time Team

NORFOLK, Va. – Fourteen S.C. State Bulldog players from the past 50 years have been selected to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's Football All-Time Team.

Fifty players make up the team selected as part of the conference's 50th anniversary observance in 2020-21. Nearly 2,500 votes were cast for the Football All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.

To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year or be a MEAC, Black College Football or College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

The All-Time Team features 20 MEAC Hall of Famers, four Black College Football Hall of Famers and two College Football Hall of Famers.

S.C. State players on the team (listed alphabetically) are: