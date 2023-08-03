The lack of a consistent rushing attack was one of the key contributing factors to South Carolina State’s 3-8 record last season.

The Bulldogs finished last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in rushing as they averaged just over 100 yards per game, and scored nine touchdowns. The year prior, SC State finished third in the league with just over 137 yards a game, but were second in the league in rushing touchdowns with 17.

“Running the football is very important,” SC State offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk said after practice Tuesday. “If you know anything about SC State and (Coach) Pough, it’s that they are both known for their run game. There is definitely a strong emphasis (this preseason).”

Tyler Smith showed flashes in the spring of being the next great SC State rusher. He’s carried that flash through the summer and is currently listed as the starter on the Bulldogs depth chart.

“We have some great guys coming in, and being in that starter role I want to make sure we’re working together and being a family in the running back room,” Smith said. “We’re pushing each other, trying to make each other better. There’s a more positive mindset.”

South Carolina State signed three running backs in its most recent recruiting class.

“We have all different types of backs and they’re all young,” Magouirk said. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out what all they can do; they each feature a different skill set. (Jawarn) Howell is a big back that can do a lot of different things, Kacy Fields has showed the ability to be able to catch out of the backfield, (Tyler) is probably our most consistent back right now and Josh Shaw is that tough, hard-nosed runner.”

Magouirk also mentioned freshman back Tyler Smith of Barnwell, who did not practice Tuesday due to a slight injury. He also talked about freshman Malcolm Cochrane, calling him a slasher. The Bulldogs also return Dhani Dixon (concussion) and Tykese Walker (injured in the spring).

“It’s fun to watch all of these guys because they’re all different,” Magouirk said. “There are a variety of different ways to use them to get this running game going.”

In addition to new blood at the running back position, the offensive line has gone through a more physical change entering the 2023 season.

“Running the football started in the weight room (this summer),” SC State offensive lineman Nick Taiste said. “We worked really hard in the offseason, and those coaches gave us the right program to get bigger and stronger.”

Taiste, who was named MEAC Preseason First-Team offense, leads a veteran offensive line along with Cam Johnson, who also earned preseason conference honors (second-team offense).

“There’s a new attitude in the offensive line room,” Taiste said. “We want to be more aggressive, more violent. We want to be moving downhill across the line of scrimmage.”

Taiste talked about the need for the offense to extend drives to help keep the defense off the field. Last season, the Bulldogs were ranked 113th in the FCS in third-down efficiency. They converted on just under 30% of third downs a year ago. The only team worse was Morgan State, who converted on 25%.

“Games are won in the trenches,” Taiste said. “We need to do a better job of driving the football, getting first downs and eventually touchdowns. I want to see this offensive line get better, grow and become the anchor of this team.”

South Carolina State will wrap up its first full week of practice Saturday with a scrimmage beginning at 10 a.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field.