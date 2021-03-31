SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs head to Alabama State for first road game of spring season

"Some of these guys were in high school at this time last year," Pough said. "I think this is really a good thing for us all, with them not losing any eligibility, while getting more development and opportunities.

"The continuity throughout the team has been good for us through missing the fall season and playing now, thanks in part to us having the same coordinators with us since we last played in 2019."

Some Bulldog players will be getting their first road game experience this weekend in the trip to Montgomery. Those who redshirted in the 2019 fall season and then saw the 2020 fall season not happen are among those who have waited extra long for this weekend.

Pough expects ASU to be as tough of a SWAC team to play as Alabama A&M, the team that gave the Bulldogs their loss (31-7) to start the spring season in Orangeburg.

"The SWAC teams are ready to spend what they need to for their programs to do well; for instance, Alabama A&M was able to put together a trip to play us in about 4 or 5 days from scratch, with no prior planning," Pough said. "They are doing things at a level that impresses me some.