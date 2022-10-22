SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs get past NC Central

South Carolina State got a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Corey Fields Jr. to Shaq Davis and Duane Nichols intercepted a North Carolina Central pass in the end zone to help lead the Bulldogs to 26-24 win Saturday.

Fields finished 21-of-31 for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs. Davis caught six passes for 116 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Zion Keith, Aaron Smith and Patrick Godbolt each had seven tackles while Godbolt and Smith each added sacks.

North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards. He was sacked four times.

With the win, SC State improves to 3-4 on the season and 1-0 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. The Eagles fall to 5-2 and are 1-1 in MEAC play.