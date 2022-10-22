SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs get past NC Central in MEAC opener

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough said he was proud of the way his team played Saturday as the Bulldogs defeated North Carolina Central 26-24.

"We have been through a lot together already this year," Pough said. "We've had some hard times, and haven't played all that great, but this is the first time all year I thought we played well as a team. We had some ups and downs, but I think we beat a really good football team."

Trailing 24-20 in fourth quarter, Corey Fields Jr. led a five-play drive that went 53 yards and was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Shaquan Davis. Fields Jr. finished the day 21-of-31 for 264 yards and three scores.

"Going into this week, the mindset was wanting the finish 5-0 in the conference," Fields said. "My teammates kept telling me to keep my head up on the sidelines, and we were able to get the go-ahead score."

"I thought Corey played well," Pough said. "He was able to get his completion percentage up, and that made the difference on offense."

Late in the fourth quarter, North Carolina Central began driving for the go-ahead score. The Eagles leaned on the rushing of Latrell Collier and J'Mari Taylor to get the ball to the Bulldogs 15 yard line. Facing a third down, and needing a field goal to take the lead, North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard lofted a pass to the end zone that was intercepted by defensive back Duane Nichols.

"We knew the game wasn't going to be over until the clock hit zero," Nichols said. "We knew it was going to be on us (as a defense) at the end of the game. Coaches are always telling us to let the defense take the lead."

SC State would be forced to punt, but the Eagles turned the ball over on downs letting the Bulldogs run out the clock and pick up the victory.

"We work hard for those moments," SC State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green Jr. said. "We live for those moments. We faced adversity all game but never quit, we knuckled down as a team, everyone did their part and it worked out in our favor."

With the win, South Carolina State improves to 3-4 on the season, but more importantly they are 1-0 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

"What we saw this weekend was (us) and Central were the top two teams in the conference," Green Jr. said. "We took it as if we didn't win there was no shot at going to Atlanta (and the Celebration Bowl). That's our only goal, but we're taking it one game at a time. First stop was Central, now we have to go 1-0 every week, we're not taking anyone lightly."

"It's going to be a fight now (in conference) each week," Pough said. "Getting this win doesn't mean everything is over and done with."

North Carolina Central entered the game 5-1 and 1-0 in MEAC play. The Eagles opened the scoring in the first quarter when Collier took a hand off 60 yards for a touchdown.

Trailing 7-0, Fields Jr. found Davis for a 14 yard touchdown to tie the game early in the second quarter. The Bulldogs would take their first lead with 8 minutes left in the half when Fields Jr. it Khalil Ellis for a 14 yard touchdown making the score 14-7.

North Carolina Central would answer on its ensuing drive needing just three plays to go 70 yards capped off by a 48 yard touchdown from Richard to Quentin McCall.

Kendrell Flowers would score on a run yard run just before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 20-14 lead at the break.

The Eagles would outscore SC State 10-0 in the third quarter as Richard completed a 17 yard touchdown pass to E.J. Hicks shortly after halftime. Adrian Olivo connected on a 32 yard field goal to push the Eagles lead to 24-20 going into the fourth.

Davis finished with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Flowers led the Bulldogs rushing attack with 79 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles were led by Richard who completed 11-of-24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and the one interception. He also rushed for 80 yards. Collier led the Eagles with 140 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Defensively, Zion Keith, Aaron Smith and Patrick Godbolt each had seven tackles for the Bulldogs. Jalen Barr added six tackles while Smith and Godbolt each recorded a sack.

South Carolina State will travel to face Morgan State Saturday, Oct. 29 with kick off tentatively scheduled for Noon.