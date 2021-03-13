SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs get offense going in 17-9 home win against Delaware State

South Carolina State football had its offense show some progress in catching up to the solid defensive unit's performance in Saturday's 17-9 home win against Delaware State.
Even though the two teams are Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference members, spring games don't count toward a conference title, since all MEAC programs are not participating. But both teams played for a win and to improve experience and performance leading into the upcoming fall season.
The Bulldogs (1-1 record) looked more confident and had more success moving the ball than they did a week ago in a 31-7 home loss to Alabama A&M.
"At this point, we don't feel necessarily that we are playing for the game, we are playing to develop more talent and be ready for the fall season," said Buddy Pough, head coach of SC State. "With that being the case, I think we are being somewhat successful.
"The offense is better, but we've got plenty of work to do, figuring out where we can do what with. It's a growing experience for our development and personnel, along with being that for our coaching staff. It could take the rest of the spring for us to really get our offense figured out. It's a work in progress, for sure."
SC State will have some bye weeks to practice and prepare for an April 3 game at 2 p.m. EDT at Alabama State.
The home team opened Saturday's game with a 16-play drive that used up 7 minutes of game clock, but came away with no points. However, late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs used a 16-play drive, aided by a running into the kicker penalty, to score a field goal. Late in the fourth quarter, SC State had a similar drive, lasting 14 plays, covering 84 yards and ending with a touchdown pass play to help seal the win.
For the second straight week, redshirt freshman Kendrall Flowers (Irmo/Wake Forest) led SC State in rushing, with 11 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Grad student Alex James added 40 yards rushing on 13 carries, while redshirt junior Jacory Benson had a healthy return from a knee injury two fall seasons ago to rush for 37 yards on 7 carries.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields was 20-for-38 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown, while being sacked twice and intercepted once. Fields found 2019 starting quarterback Tyrece Nick in the end zone for an 11-yard scoring strike with 3:19 left to play on Saturday.
Nick, now a senior tailback/wide receiver, led the Bulldogs with 6 receptions for 45 yards.
"Nick is a true team player, who has played quarterback, running back, receiver, is returning punts and kicks and doing a little bit of everything," Pough said. "This is a true transformation for a guy who was a quarterback and is now a Swiss Army knife of a player for us at this point.
"I think he might be one of those guys you might see maybe even have a shot in the NFL somewhere, because he is tough, he is knowledgeable, and he's got a big, wide and varied skill set."
On the long opening drive of the game, the Bulldogs missed the opportunity to convert. Junior kicker Dillon Bredesen’s 27-yard field goal attempt went wide right, leaving the game scoreless.
The Bulldogs’ defense made sure the offense got another opportunity to score first, as redshirt sophomore Jalen Barr (Lake City) intercepted a tipped 3rd-down pass from Jared Lewis and returned it 11 yards to the Hornets’ 25-yard line.
SC State needed just 5 plays to cover the 25 yards and post the first points of the game. Flowers got a great lead block from redshirt junior halfback Deprince Haynes (Spring Valley) and carried in the touchdown from a yard out.
Delaware State continued a drive that started late in the first quarter and answered with a touchdown early in the second quarter. Lewis found wide receiver Bizzet Woodley open along the Hornets’ sideline for a 35-yard scoring strike on a play-action pass. Jose Romo-Martinez (Banning, California) made the PAT kick for a 7-7 tie with 13:42 left in the opening half.
The ensuing drive for the Bulldogs started on the 7-yard line and didn’t get much better from there. Fields was sacked in the end zone by Daniel Douglas on a 3rd-down play for a safety at the 12:23 mark of the second quarter. DSU led 9-7 and received the following free kick to start another drive. The Bulldogs’ defense made sure the drive stalled, with redshirt junior Darrell Brown (South Florence product, 7 tackles, including 2 sacks) sacking Lewis for a 4-yard loss on third down, forcing a punt.
Each offense had a possession stall after that, before SC State put more points up. Starting at their own 19-yard line after a punt, the Bulldogs appeared to have completed an 81-yard drive for a touchdown. But, a 4-yard run by James for a first down was ruled short of the end zone by a yard. Four plays later, Bredesen booted a 22-yard field goal for a 10-9 lead by the home team, 1:35 before halftime.
The third quarter was scoreless, with Fields being intercepted by cornerback Jawain Granger to end the first SC State drive of the period. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Shaheem Haltiwanger ended the following Hornets' drive with an 8-yard sack of Lewis, forcing a punt. The Bulldogs went for it on 4th-and-1 from the DSU 37-yard line, but Fields was stopped for no gain, turning the ball over on downs.
DSU started a drive in the third quarter from its own 37-yard line. That led to a 29-yard field goal attempt by Romo-Martinez, one which redshirt junior linebacker Chris Simmons (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) blocked and recovered.
The Bulldogs took over at their own 16-yard line and used 14 plays, along with 8 minutes of game time, before Fields found Nick in the left side of the South end zone for a touchdown. Bredesen's PAT with 3:19 left made it a 17-9 score.
Redshirt senior linebacker Chad Gilchrist led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, while Brown and redshirt sophomore defensive end Shaheem Haltiwanger (White Knoll) each added 7 tackles, and Barr added 6 tackles. The Bulldogs' defense has only allowed one touchdown a game in two games this spring.
Freshman punter Dyson Roberts (Sumter) averaged 47.3 yards per punt on 3 boots for SC State, showing some major promise for the future of special teams play.
SIDELINE NOTE: After having former SC State linebacker and current two-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard on the sideline for the Alabama A&M game a week ago, the Bulldogs had former SC State defensive back standouts Antonio Hamilton and Alex Brown on the sideline supporting the team against Delaware State. Hamilton (defensive back/kick returner) and Brown (defensive back) play for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have played in the last two Super Bowls. Spring college football play - due to the shutdown of some fall seasons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - has allowed more former players who are normally busy in the fall to visit and support the current team of Bulldogs. Hamilton, in recent days, donated $30,000 to help a first grader from his hometown of Johnston get a needed heart transplant.