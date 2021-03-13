SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs get offense going in 17-9 home win against Delaware State

South Carolina State football had its offense show some progress in catching up to the solid defensive unit's performance in Saturday's 17-9 home win against Delaware State.

Even though the two teams are Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference members, spring games don't count toward a conference title, since all MEAC programs are not participating. But both teams played for a win and to improve experience and performance leading into the upcoming fall season.

The Bulldogs (1-1 record) looked more confident and had more success moving the ball than they did a week ago in a 31-7 home loss to Alabama A&M.

"At this point, we don't feel necessarily that we are playing for the game, we are playing to develop more talent and be ready for the fall season," said Buddy Pough, head coach of SC State. "With that being the case, I think we are being somewhat successful.

"The offense is better, but we've got plenty of work to do, figuring out where we can do what with. It's a growing experience for our development and personnel, along with being that for our coaching staff. It could take the rest of the spring for us to really get our offense figured out. It's a work in progress, for sure."