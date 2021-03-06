SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall to Alabama A&M 31-7 in opener

Saturday wasn't such a great day for the homestanding Bulldogs in Orangeburg, other than realizing that long-awaited opportunity to face an opponent on the field.
To open the 2021 spring football schedule, after missing the 2020 fall season due to coronavirus shutdowns, the South Carolina State football team got a result befitting their unexpected 15-month hiatus from competition.
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs visited and left with a 31-7 win, thanks in part to senior quarterback Aqeel Glass connecting with four different receivers on touchdown passes, while completing 15 of his 33 attempts for 272 yards.
SC State will play again on Saturday, March 13 at home at 2 p.m. against fellow MEAC member Delaware State. The game will be televised online by ESPN3.
On Saturday, the visiting Bulldogs from the Southwestern Athletic Conference collected 433 yards of total offense, while the host Bulldogs from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference only managed 297 yards of total offense.
"We had a tough game today, with a disappointing result," Buddy Pough said, in his 20th year as SC State head coach. "But, it wasn't totally unexpected. I thought we would be a little bit behind in our preparations, because of the shortness of the actual putting together of this contest (not scheduled until the first of the week).
"Our defense, I thought, played pretty well for a while, getting several key stops. I'm glad we played, still. It gives us a better measure of where we're out, as opposed to just scrimmaging against ourselves. Our staff has to go back and get some things done, especially on the offensive side, so we can consistently develop more offense."
Both defenses made plays throughout the game, with AA&M senior mike linebacker Quantravis Kelly intercepting two passes, while SC State redshirt junior cornerback Decobie Durant intercepted three passes in just the first half of play.
But the SC State offense sputtered and had drives stall all afternoon. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields completed just 10 of his 22 passes for 132 yards, with the two interceptions. The former Baptist Hill High School star played in honor of his late brother, whose memorial service was on Friday after a tragic ATV accident.
"The way things went for us today, it was a matter of getting takeaways, but then the offense just gave the ball right back," Pough said. "We threw some interceptions today, but Corey has had a rough week, having to bury his brother yesterday. You're talking about a real man's man, when you're talking about Corey Fields. He said 'Coach, I'm going to be here every day, and honor my brother by doing the right things in life from this point forward.'
"He is a special young man that way. I'm sure his family is hurting right now, but at the same time, they are a tough bunch."
It was obvious early on in Saturday's game that neither team's offense could get things going on the new Willie E. Jeffries Field turf in a scoreless first quarter.
But Glass finished a 4-play, 55-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim (6 receptions for 81 yards) with 9:08 left second quarter. Spencer Corey added the PAT kick for a 7-0 lead.
With 21 seconds left in the first half, Glass connected on a pass play with Odieu Hilaire on an 18-yard touchdown pass, completing an impressive 8-play, 63-yard scoring drive. Corey added the PAT kick for a 14-0 lead.
Alabama A&M then completed its best impression of the NFL's famous Belichick-Brady era scoring sandwich, posting a touchdown just before the half and another on the first possession of the second half.
Having won the pre-game coin toss, the visiting Bulldogs got the ball kicked to them to start the third quarter. In just three plays, Alabama A&M covered 75 yards, including Glass connecting on a 65-yard touchdown pass to Dami Adekunjo. It was Adekunjo's lone catch of the day. Corey added the PAT kick for a 21-0 lead with 13:22 left to play in the period.
Two possessions later, the visitors used a 7-play, 57-yard drive to go up by four scores. Glass found Brian Jenkins Jr. on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Corey's PAT kick made it 28-0 with 4:43 left in the third quarter.
The lone score for SC State came with 13:36 left in the game, as Alex James took a hand-off from Fields and ran 23 yards for a touchdown. Dillon Bredesen added the PAT, for a 28-7 score.
Corey added a 37-yard field for the visiting Bulldogs with 7:52 left to play for the 31-7 final.
The main bright spot for the SC State offense was redshirt freshman running back Kendrall Flowers (Irmo/Wake Forest), who carried the ball 13 times for 115 yards, including a 32-yard gain. Senior tailback/returner Tyrece Nick added 6 carries for 25 yards, while James (Florence Christian/Albany State) had 5 carries for 27 yards and the score.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker B.J. Davis and redshirt senior linebacker Chad Gilchrist led SC State with 10 tackles apiece.
"I was pleasantly surprised with how well our young defensive linemen played early in the game," Pough said. "Some freshmen like the (Dajon) Funderburk kid from Pageland, and Jared Kirksey from Daniel, they were really effective in their first game.
"But, our secondary and linebackers played really well."
Senior linebacker Armoni Holloway led AAMU with 10 tackles, including 2 for a loss. Senior safety Tralik Cofield added 6 tackles.
The visiting Bulldogs were led in rushing by Gary Quarles, with 87 yards on 21 carries.