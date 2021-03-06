SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall to Alabama A&M 31-7 in opener

"Our defense, I thought, played pretty well for a while, getting several key stops. I'm glad we played, still. It gives us a better measure of where we're out, as opposed to just scrimmaging against ourselves. Our staff has to go back and get some things done, especially on the offensive side, so we can consistently develop more offense."

Both defenses made plays throughout the game, with AA&M senior mike linebacker Quantravis Kelly intercepting two passes, while SC State redshirt junior cornerback Decobie Durant intercepted three passes in just the first half of play.

But the SC State offense sputtered and had drives stall all afternoon. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields completed just 10 of his 22 passes for 132 yards, with the two interceptions. The former Baptist Hill High School star played in honor of his late brother, whose memorial service was on Friday after a tragic ATV accident.

"The way things went for us today, it was a matter of getting takeaways, but then the offense just gave the ball right back," Pough said. "We threw some interceptions today, but Corey has had a rough week, having to bury his brother yesterday. You're talking about a real man's man, when you're talking about Corey Fields. He said 'Coach, I'm going to be here every day, and honor my brother by doing the right things in life from this point forward.'