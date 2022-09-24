SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall to Aggies

North Carolina A&T defeated SC State 41-27 Saturday, handing the Bulldogs a seventh-consecutive loss in the series.

The Aggies were led by backup quarterback Jalen Fowler who entered the game on North Carolina A&T's third possession. Fowler completed 8-of-14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

North Carolina A&T rushed for 284 yards led by Bhayshul Tuten's 140 yards and two touchdowns. Wesley Graves added 72 yards and a touchdown.

South Carolina State played without leading rusher Kendrell Flowers who was out with an injury. The Bulldogs managed to rush for 12 yards. Jacory Benson led SC State with 21 yards on eight carries.

Corey Fields completed 26-of-49 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns, but threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter and was sacked twice.

Shaq Davis led the Bulldogs with six catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

SC State scored on its opening possession as Fields completed his first four passes including a 21 yard touchdown to Rakim White.

After a Tuten touchdown, Fields found Richard Bailey for a 10 yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

With just under a minute to play in the first half, Tuten took a shovel pass 15 yards for a touchdown giving the Aggies a 14-13 lead. North Carolina A&T forced a three-and-out and was able to kick a field as time expired in the first half making the score 17-13.

North Carolina A&T took control in the third quarter, scoring touchdowns on each of its three possessions making the score 38-20.

Fields was able to find Jacory Benson for a five yard touchdown to cut the lead to 38-27 going into the fourth quarter.

South Carolina State had its chances, but two interceptions allowed the Aggies to run out the clock and pick up their first win of the season.

The Bulldogs (1-2) will travel to Columbia next week to face the South Carolina Gamecocks before playing their first home game Oct. 8 against Florida A&M.