SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall short against Aggies

With South Carolina State trailing 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, Bulldog kicker Gavyn Zimmerman trotted on to the field to attempt a 25-yard field goal.
Zimmerman had already hit from 38 yards earlier in the game, and another make would tie the score with 4:35 remaining in the game. Backup quarterback Quincy Hill took the snap and immediately popped up and sprinted toward the N.C. A&T sideline.
Being chased, he tossed the ball toward Zimmerman, who couldn't handle it, allowing the Aggies to take possession at their own 25-yard line.
"We tried to fake the field goal, and that was a bad call," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said after the game. "We didn't execute quite right, they lined up a little different than we anticipated."
Pough said he noticed something in the Aggies formation during earlier PATs and thought he could pick up the few yards needed for a first down.
"When we got there, I didn't take into account some of our guys understanding the speed of the game. It was a mis-execution and mis-timed. It would have given us a chance to not have to go to overtime, because I thought our defense could stop them if we scored. I was trying to get ahead, but maybe I was too impatient."
The Bulldogs had another opportunity with just over two minutes left in the game, but a Quincy Hill interception was returned 15 yards for a touchdown to seal the 27-17 Aggie win.
After a scoreless first quarter, South Carolina State broke through on Zimmerman's field goal. After losing starting quarterback Corey Fields, running back Kendrell Flowers broke a 51-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 10-0.
Flowers finished with a season-high 160 yards rushing and a touchdown.
"The offensive line did a good job of blocking," Flowers said. "I feel like we executed well, and took what we saw in practice and put it on the field. We're just trying to be consistent. It starts with the offensive line and keeping them up."
Pough said he is unsure how extensive Fields' injury is, and they will take a look at it on Sunday. Hill entered the game in the second quarter and would complete 10-of-18 passes for 136 yards.
"I thought Quincy came in and held his own," Pough said. "We had to go to a little bit different style offense when he's in the game but he's starting to stand in and throw the ball a little bit better. He was behind the eight-ball a little bit too, but I was proud of the fact that he came in and kept us in the ball game."
"I just wanted to get better every play," Hill said about coming into the game. "I wanted to prove to everybody that I can run the show, and the guys out there really helped me. They kept me calm and took a lot of the weight off my shoulder."
North Carolina A&T would steal some momentum late in the first half after a blocked punt. Backup quarterback Kingsley Ifedi completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nick Dobson to cut the deficit to 10-7 at the half.
South Carolina State would return the favor in the third quarter when Tyrone Hicks blocked an Aggie punt that went straight up in the air. Jamre Benjamin would gather the ball at the A&T 28-yard line and sprint into the end zone.
Ifedi and the Aggies answered on their ensuing drive with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Taymon Cooke. Jah-Maine Martin put the Aggies in front for good with a 33-yard touchdown run with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.
"We just didn't quite have enough points to get it done today," Pough said.
Despite the loss, there was a bit of a celebration mid-way through the fourth quarter when it was announced that Delaware State had defeated Norfolk State 28-26. With the Norfolk State loss, South Carolina State has clinched the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship. The Bulldogs will represent the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta Dec.18.
The Bulldogs close the season on the road at Norfolk State next week.
HOW THEY SCORED
2nd Quarter
SCSU: Gavyn Zimmerman 38-yard field goal - 3-0 (14:45)
SCSU: Kendrell Flowers run 51 yards (Zimmerman kick) - 10-0 (7:45)
NCAT: Kingsley Ifedi 23 yard pass to Nick Dobson (Andrew Brown kick) - 10-7 (4:32)
3rd Quarter
SCSU: Blocked punt returned 28 yards by Jamre Benjamin (Zimmerman kick) - 17-7 (9:06)
NCAT: Ifedi 58 yard pass to Taymon Cooke (kick failed) - 17-13 (7:45)
NCAT: Jah-Maine Martin run 32 yards (Brown kick) - 17-20 (2:49)
4th Quarter
NCAT: Devin Harrell returns interception 15 yards (Brown kick) - 17-27 (1:49)