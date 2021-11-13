SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall short against Aggies

After a scoreless first quarter, South Carolina State broke through on Zimmerman's field goal. After losing starting quarterback Corey Fields, running back Kendrell Flowers broke a 51-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 10-0.

Flowers finished with a season-high 160 yards rushing and a touchdown.

"The offensive line did a good job of blocking," Flowers said. "I feel like we executed well, and took what we saw in practice and put it on the field. We're just trying to be consistent. It starts with the offensive line and keeping them up."

Pough said he is unsure how extensive Fields' injury is, and they will take a look at it on Sunday. Hill entered the game in the second quarter and would complete 10-of-18 passes for 136 yards.

"I thought Quincy came in and held his own," Pough said. "We had to go to a little bit different style offense when he's in the game but he's starting to stand in and throw the ball a little bit better. He was behind the eight-ball a little bit too, but I was proud of the fact that he came in and kept us in the ball game."