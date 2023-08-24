It’s been nearly 10 months since the South Carolina State football team walked off the field as a winner.

The team’s gets its first chance to rectify the situation Saturday when the Bulldogs meet Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

“It’s a great opportunity to take part (in the challenge), but we have to play well,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Monday during his weekly meeting with the media. “We’ve been extremely vigilant about making our guys understand just how important it is we play well.”

SC State’s last win came October 22 against North Carolina Central. The Bulldogs lost their four remaining conference games to finish the year with a 3-8 record.

“Sometimes, you can put too much pressure (on a team),” Pough said. “We like to think our guys are really in tune to how big a game this is. These kids are used to playing in big games, so for them its business as usual.”

Pough said this year’s team features a core group of experienced players that he hopes will be able to work together to find success.

“We have 10 or 11 guys on the team that are graduate students,” Pough said. “Normally, the older the better. We have a team that knows how to prepare, and these guys as a whole have the ability to lead our team. I look forward to see how they work week-to-week, and if we have all the pieces in place.”

Much of the experience comes on the defensive side of the ball with linebackers Aaron Smith and Delaware State transfer Aiden Weber. MEAC Preseason first-team defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt also returns along with defensive end Jeblonski Green. Pough is also excited about a secondary that returns Demarkiis Doe and Jaylen Evans along with Alcorn State transfer Malcolm Magee.

Offensively, the Bulldogs return quarterback Corey Fields along with offensive linemen Eric Brown, Nick Taiste and Cam Johnson.

“It’s a good group of mature, hard-working players,” Pough said. “We think we have enough pieces in place to be a better team than last year.”

Prepping for the Tigers has been a struggle for Pough and his staff due to the amount of question marks that surrounds the JSU team.

“It’s a totally new staff,” Pough said. “Plus, you look in the transfer portal and the transition, you have no clue what the depth chart will be ... and (Jackson State) is not releasing one so you just don’t know what you’re up against.”

According to Jackson State’s team notes, the Tigers have 70 new players in the program. Pough hopes chemistry plays a factor in Saturday’s game.

“We think (chemistry) will be a huge factor,” Pough said. “Whether or not they can hit on the formula for being able to get that many guys on the same page is to be determined. One factor of the portal is you never know for sure. We like to think we have a better plan, but if you get a bunch of five-star (recruits), who’s to say what might happen. If they all get on the same page they may have a team that can play with some of the big teams in the country.”

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be broadcast live on ABC Saturday at 7:30 p.m.