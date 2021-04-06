SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs are winning in spring and developing talent for the fall season

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Shaq Davis continued to show his ability to make big catches, finishing with 4 receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Hornets.

Graduate student Alex James led the run game with 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown against ASU, as the Bulldogs totaled 231 rushing yards.

"In the second half on Saturday, our offense was able to move the ball and hold the ball some, giving our defense a chance to rest some with a lead," Pough said. "We're playing three young offensive linemen a lot - Chris Simon, a redshirt sophomore, Nick Taiste, who was in high school at this time last year, and Eric Brown, another freshman.

"Those guys have a chance to be about as good of offensive linemen we've had around here in a while. I'm as excited as I can be about them, and Jalen Page (redshirt sophomore) and Tison Gray (redshirt junior), who started for us too."

Live games against actual opponents have given Pough and his coaching staff a better evaluation of what to expect from each player in individual roles for the team this fall.

"We will definitely benefit in a way that we will get more out of this spring than we would ordinarily," Pough said. "You get a better idea about the things you can execute and the things you might need to stay away from.