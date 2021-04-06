SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs are winning in spring and developing talent for the fall season

South Carolina State football fans can continue to smile after the Bulldogs had bookend touchdowns on offense to start and finish a 14-7 win at Alabama State on Saturday.
No victory should be taken for granted, especially on the road against an unfamiliar non-conference opponent.
"It was a good win for us and our defense played phenomenal," said Buddy Pough, SC State's head coach. "Our defense, for all practical purposes, shut them down for most of the game.
"If we don't give them a turnover late, down by their goal line, then I'm not sure they score. I was really proud of our defense, our secondary, our linebacking corp, those are older guys who have really stepped up to the plate. Then we've got three freshmen and a redshirt sophomore playing well up front."
That young defensive line, with Darrell Brown, Jared Kirksey, Nathan Wilcox and Dajon Funderburk are playing well as a unit, offering promise for several years to come.
"They are playing 40 or 50 snaps a game and they look like they can be special," Pough said.
So, more so than the spring record, the bigger win is probably the experience young players are getting after missing the entire fall season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Carrying a 2-1 record, with one spring game remaining on April 17 at Delaware State, SC State will avoid a losing record.
The Bulldogs leapfrogged Alabama State to No. 5 in this week's BOXTOROW Coaches and Media Polls for HBCU teams that are playing this spring. Alabama A&M, with the win against SC State earlier this spring, sits at No. 1 in both polls.
But Pough made it clear before season play began that this 4-game mini season would be partly about winning, but mostly about developing talent for the fall and beyond.
That was obvious on the Saturday before Easter Sunday, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Quincy Hill made his first collegiate start, in the first spring road game in SC State history.
Hill played well, accounting for 85 yards of offense. Then regular starter Corey Fields, a redshirt sophomore, came on late to lead the game-winning drive, despite not practicing most of the week and throwing an interception that led to the lone Hornets' score.
"Hill played rather well at times, with his option style at quarterback. But in the second half, we felt like we needed a different skill set in there to be able to throw the ball around a little more," Pough said. "Corey was a bit rusty, but we were glad we had him late for that drive.
"The last road game we played, up at Norfolk (State) two years ago, Corey led us down the field late to get us a score and get us into overtime. He has experience and did a great job."
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Shaq Davis continued to show his ability to make big catches, finishing with 4 receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Hornets.
Graduate student Alex James led the run game with 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown against ASU, as the Bulldogs totaled 231 rushing yards.
"In the second half on Saturday, our offense was able to move the ball and hold the ball some, giving our defense a chance to rest some with a lead," Pough said. "We're playing three young offensive linemen a lot - Chris Simon, a redshirt sophomore, Nick Taiste, who was in high school at this time last year, and Eric Brown, another freshman.
"Those guys have a chance to be about as good of offensive linemen we've had around here in a while. I'm as excited as I can be about them, and Jalen Page (redshirt sophomore) and Tison Gray (redshirt junior), who started for us too."
Live games against actual opponents have given Pough and his coaching staff a better evaluation of what to expect from each player in individual roles for the team this fall.
"We will definitely benefit in a way that we will get more out of this spring than we would ordinarily," Pough said. "You get a better idea about the things you can execute and the things you might need to stay away from.
"Everything right now is positive coming out of these first three games. To be in this place after the Alabama A&M game, where we thought we might be staring down the barrel of possibly going 0-for-4, we are fortunate to be here. This game against Alabama State was definitely the best game we have played this spring. There is more to work on and more concerns, but we've got a lot of pieces in place and a lot of weapons."
Those pieces and weapons will be tested once more in the rematch with the Delaware State Hornets at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Delaware on April 17.
In the meantime, Bulldog fans might want to watch the first-ever Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0) at Delaware State (2-1) game on Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.