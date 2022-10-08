SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldog comeback falls short vs. FAMU

A fourth-quarter comeback fell short Saturday as South Carolina State fell at home to Florida A&M 20-14.

The loss makes the Bulldogs 1-4 on the season as they prepare to host UVA-Lynchburg for Homecoming next week.

"It's seems we're destined to be 1-4," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said following the game. "And, 1-4 after getting beat up by FAMU. We had a chance to win the football game (at end). It's sad, getting that close, after having been so far out of it, and then can't finish it off."

Trailing 20-0 in the fourth quarter, SC State linebacker BJ Davis intercepted a Jeremy Moussa pass giving the Bulldogs possession at the FAMU 36 yard line.

Corey Fields Jr. led a drive that culminated with a 14 yard touchdown pass from Corey Fields Jr. to Shaquan Davis. Gavyn Zimmerman's extra point cut the lead to 20-7.

On the Rattlers' next possession, Davis again intercepted Moussa, giving the Bulldogs the ball at mid-field. Fields Jr. would find Davis streaking the down the sideline for a 49 yard touchdown cutting the FAMU lead to 20-14 with just under 10 minutes to play.

"I was proud of the defense," Pough said. "It was a situation where they kept us in the game. A tremendous effort on their part, without them we're definitely not in a position to win the game. They gave up some big plays early, but fought hard. We're not great on defense, but we have some guys that will us into playing well."

SC State started its last drive at its own 15 yard line with just under three minutes to play. The Bulldogs would drive into FAMU territory, but would turn the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass with just under a minute to play.

Earlier this week, Pough talked about trying to find consistency in the offense. The Bulldogs again struggled for most of the game getting into a rhythm rushing or passing the football.

"We're still out of synch (on offense)," Pough said. "I haven't quite figured out what synch looks like at this point. We make a play from time to time, but just putting an offensive design together, we don't have it."

Tyrece Nick started at quarterback on the Bulldogs first possession of the game. Nick and Fields Jr. alternated drives the first three series before Fields finally took over mid-way through the first quarter.

Fields threw two touchdowns and three interceptions against FAMU Saturday.

"(Corey) has been less consistent this season," Pough said. "But, part of that is we can't run the football, and defenses are giving us tougher looks. We don't get some of those available passing lanes, the defenders either back off or the line reaches up and bats the ball away. We're not exact enough in our passing game to have it bail us out when we can't run the football."

Florida A&M opened the scoring with a 63 yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Moussa to Xavier Smith on the Rattlers' second drive of the game.

FAMU extended the lead early in the second quarter when Moussa completed a 42 yard touchdown pass to Jah'Marae Sheread. Jose Romo-Martinez added a 43 yard field goal to make the score 17-0 at halftime.

Romo-Martinez kicked a 36 yard field goal in the third quarter to give FAMU a 20-0 lead.

"It was a big-time win," Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons said after the game. "A lot of adversity, but our guys found a way. That's the mark of a championship ball club. The defense stood up when it needed to. We have to find a way to finish the close games, but it's much easier to make adjustments after a win."

Pough and the Bulldogs find themselves in a similar position to last season. SC State is once again 1-4 to open the year and coming off a loss to Florida A&M. Last year, SCSU rallied to win five of its last six games and a MEAC championship en route to the Celebration Bowl.

"We've been here before," Pough said. "There's not a team on the schedule that we can't beat, but there's not a team on the schedule that can't beat us. There is enough uncertainty (this year) that it would be tough to repeat what we did last season."