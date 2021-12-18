 Skip to main content
SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bowl win for Bulldogs

  • 0
South Carolina St Jackson St Football

South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2) passes during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Saturday, in Atlanta.

 AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

South Carolina State defeated Jackson State 31-10 to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders gave the Tigers an early 7-0 lead with a five-yard pass to Keith Corbin mid-way through the first quarter.

SC State's defense turned the game late in the first half when Patrick Godbolt and Jablonski Green forced a Sanders fumble that was recovered by BJ Davis at the Jackson State five yard line.

Quarterback Corey Fields completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Shaquan Davis to tie the game at 7-7.

A defensive stop allowed SC State one last drive before the half and Gavyn Zimmerman connected on a 27-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead.

South Carolina State's defense would continue to dominate the second half, and Fields would toss three touchdown passes to help lead the Bulldogs to a victory.

Fields finished the game 12-of-31 for 166 yards and four touchdowns. Shaquan Davis led the Bulldogs with five catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns setting a Celebration Bowl record.

