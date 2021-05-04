SC STATE FOOTBALL: Alabama A&M claims HBCU national title

Research shows that Howard and Talladega claimed the first-ever HBCU championship in 1920. It is fitting that in the 100th year of a team being crowned national champions, a team that has never won before wins it for the first time.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 in the SWAC championship game on Saturday and are crowned HBCU national champions, finishing No. 1 in the final Boxtorow coaches and media polls.

“Being No. 1 in Boxtorow HBCU polls and HBCU national champions means everything to this program,” said Bulldogs third-year head coach Connell Maynor. “This is what we set out to accomplish three years ago. This is the result of a total team effort from the president, trustees, athletics director on down with all buying in. I am so proud of my coaches and players because they have worked so hard and they deserve this.

“Bulldog nation has been waiting a long time for the Bulldogs to be back at the top.”

Maynor becomes one of the few coaches to win the HBCU national championship with two different teams. He led Winston-Salem State to the title in 2011 and 2012. He also won it as a player with North Carolina A&T in 1990.