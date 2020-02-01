When Holly Hill native and former South Carolina State standout Alex Brown takes the field Sunday as a defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the Lake Marion High product will not be the Bulldogs’ only presence at the big game.
Also carrying the Garnet and Blue banner for SC State will be Ted Crews, a 1999 Bulldog graduate who is in his ninth year as the vice president of communications for the Chiefs. He serves as the Chiefs’ primary contact for communication needs and has been a very busy person since Kansas City earned a trip to Miami two weeks ago.
Crews, with 22 years of NFL experience with four different franchises, was a student assistant in the sports information office at SC State as an undergraduate. He joined the Chiefs in 2012 after spending three seasons as senior director of communications for the St. Louis Rams.
He joined the Rams after four seasons as football communications manager with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to his tenure with the Falcons, Crews served five seasons as media relations assistant for the Carolina Panthers after originally entering the NFL as a departmental intern with the franchise for two seasons.
A Columbia, Maryland native, Crews worked two years as a student assistant under retired Bulldog sports information director Bill Hamilton before getting an internship with the Panthers.
He is one of four Bulldog graduates mentored by Hamilton, who landed opportunities in the professional sports ranks.
Avis Roper, is in his second year as senior director of media relations for FOX Sports in New York after tenures with the NFL’s New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts; Corey Bowdre formerly worked as a senior sales assistant with the Boston Red Sox; and Damon White was once an assistant communications director with Urban Sports and Entertainment of Cornelius, NC; each were also mentored by Hamilton.
