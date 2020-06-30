S.C. State trustee panel to get info on MEAC in special meeting Wednesday

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a special teleconference committee meeting for the Student Affairs and Athletics Committee on Wednesday, July 1.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. with the only agenda item being an appearance by Athletic Director Stacy Danley to update trustees on changes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman have announced they are leaving the MEAC, following an earlier announcement by North Carolina A&T that it will exit.
Anyone interested in attending the teleconference should contact universityrelations@scsu.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!