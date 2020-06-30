S.C. State trustee panel to get info on MEAC in special meeting Wednesday
S.C. State trustee panel to get info on MEAC in special meeting Wednesday

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a special teleconference committee meeting for the Student Affairs and Athletics Committee on Wednesday, July 1.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. with the only agenda item being an appearance by Athletic Director Stacy Danley to update trustees on changes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman have announced they are leaving the MEAC, following an earlier announcement by North Carolina A&T that it will exit.

Anyone interested in attending the teleconference should contact universityrelations@scsu.edu.

