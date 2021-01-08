S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Willie Jeffries Field getting new turf in time for games

South Carolina State University held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 6 to announce the replacement of the synthetic turf at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

The resurfacing of Willie Jeffries Field will begin immediately and is scheduled for completion in early February, according to Bulldog athletics director Stacy Danley.

The Bulldogs kick off their spring football season Feb. 20 when S.C. State hosts North Carolina Central. The facility is also used by the Lady Bulldog soccer team.

Funds for the $353,000 project were raised through private donations from alumni and others via the RISE (Renovate, Innovate, Scholarship and Excellence) Major Gift Initiative spearheaded by Danley and Kemberly Greene, assistant athletics director for development and community relations.

Over $2.3 million has been raised with pledges and one-time gifts through the initiative, which will also fund the enhancement of other S.C. State facilities, including resurfacing the Bulldog track and field complex, Danley said.