S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: What can I do without Bulldog games this fall?

The ride to the opponent’s stadium was almost always quiet and even somber, especially on the players’ buses. As one former head coach noted, “They are getting mentally prepared to take care of business, to take it to the opponent.”

Unlike at home, I had few pregame road duties, so I immediately sought out tailgating Bulldog alums, who always offered good food, cold drinks and good conversation.

The postgame duties on the road were less demanding as well. After making sure the media got their post-game interviews with the head coach and selected players, I would post scores and stories for the hometown media. Then there was usually a little time to mingle with player parents and friends, and of course, discuss the game as there were always questions. I going to miss this.

And, finally, there was the box lunch and loading up the bus for the trip home. The outcome of the game usually dictated the mood on the bus, but history will note that we had more reasons to celebrate than not, as S.C. State has enjoyed a lot of successes and wins as one of the most dominant teams in the MEAC during my long tenure at S.C. State.

Many memories