S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Pough wants to see team be aggressive vs. Clemson

Now the Bulldogs travel to Clemson, where they face a Tiger offense that was held to three points in its opener against Georgia.

"We got our work cut out for us," Pough said. "They will want to put on a big-time show this week. I don't know if they played poorly or if Georgia is just that good on defense. It's going to be a tough test."

For Pough, this week is about getting better and making improvements.

"I want to see us gang tackle, run to the football and get guys to the ground after they make a play," Pough said. "When they do make plays, we have to minimize the damage and try to keep the momentum."

Pough said he is excited to see how well his offensive line matches up against Clemson's defensive front.

"We've got some young linemen that we're starting to get excited about," Pough said. "Maybe down the road, we might really have something, but the more experience they get in these situations will allow us to get more of an understanding of how good they can be."

Pough knows Clemson's defense will be prepared after giving up just a field goal to Georgia in a 10-3 loss Saturday.