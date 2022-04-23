S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Nick leads Blue to win

South Carolina State quarterback Tyrece Nick completed 8-of-12 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blue offense to a 21-13 victory in Saturday's Garnet and Blue spring game.

Nick, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, said it meant a lot to be back out on the field.

"We had a good day," Nick said. "We had a bunch of young guys getting some reps. It was nice to come out and get the rust off. I started spring third on the depth chart, but I wanted to show people I can still (play). With Corey out, I knew I had to step up, I'm just happy to be a part of the puzzle."

Fields, who is listed as the starter at quarterback, injured his foot in practice earlier this week, and spent Friday night and Saturday morning in a walking boot. SC State head coach Buddy Pough said it was freak accident during a drill.

"He slid down and got his foot caught under him," Pough said. "We expect him to be back in a week or so. It was good for us in a way because it forced us to use some of the other (quarterbacks). We got a chance to see everybody play."

Like most of the spring, a majority of the snaps were given to the twos and threes on the depth chart. Many of last year's starters didn't dress out for the spring game.

"We've been developing these guys on our depth chart," Pough said. "We believe that the older guys are at a point that we know what they can do. We are looking for some guys to be able to be a part of this team that have not done much in the past. I think we're starting to find some of those guys."

Pough said Nick is still not 100-percent, but was happy to see him gaining confidence.

"(Nick) is definitely our two, maybe our one and a half," Pough said. "He can do some things that we can't do with the other guys."

The defense controlled the game early, taking a 4-0 lead (the defense was awarded two points for every three-and-out forced). The defense added a third early in the second quarter before Nick found Jordan Smith for a 14-yard touchdown.

The defense closed the quarter with another three-and-out and got three points on a Justin Reese interception right before the half.

"Overall, I think it was a pretty good scrimmage," defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon said. "We had a lot of young guys we wanted to see more of, and it was good to see them putting everything together from our first practice to practice 15."

Saxon said he was impressed with defensive backs Jaylen Evans and Chris Simmons along with freshman linebacker Adonis Davis from Blackville-Hilda High School.

The offense opened the second half with a one minute drive that saw Nick complete a slant to Richard Bailey who outran the defensive secondary 86 yards for a touchdown. Nick and Bailey hooked up again later in the quarter for a 48 yard touchdown.

"We were a little sloppy today," SC State offensive coordinator Bennett Swygert said. "We were without some guys including Eric Brown (starting center), he starts all of the communication up front for us. Without Corey (Fields) and Shaq (Davis) we had too many mental errors, too many miscues for us if we want to get back to a championship level. We have a lot of work to do."

SC State finishes spring practice, and will get some much deserved time off. The Bulldogs played last spring due to COVID and played a full schedule in the fall. Pough said it will be nice to step away from football if even for a short period.

"I'm looking forward to having a little bit of time off and getting away from this thing for a bit," Pough said following the game. "I'm sure the players are looking forward to it as well. We need to get on the road and recruit a little bit, get in the high schools around the state."

Pough said he and the coaches will continue to develop the younger guys during summer workouts before entering fall camp.

"We want to get our offense at a point where we can consistently execute against high-level talent," Pough said. "We open the season on a Thursday night against Central Florida, then return to Daytona Beach to face Bethune Cookman. We have to get a win in the state of Florida early. Then we play (South) Carolina."

Other leaders from Saturday's game include receiver Richard Bailey who caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Taurean Singletary had six carries for 54 yards to lead all rushers. On defense, Michael Brunson and Kylan Simmons each had four total tackles while Anthony Mack added three total tackles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0