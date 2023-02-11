Former South Carolina State All-American defensive lineman and two-time HBCU Defensive Player of the Year Javon Hargrave will become the 14th Bulldog to play in a Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, Hargrave is in his third season with the 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles, the National Football Conference champions. He will be front and center for SC State in his first Super Bowl appearance. And three other Bulldogs will have major roles at the game (more about that later).

Hargrave, a Salisbury, N.C., native called unblockable on the field during his SC State playing days (2012-15), and his Philadelphia teammates will meet the 14-3 Kansas City Chiefs, the American Football Conference champions, at 6:30 p.m. on Fox in Super Bowl LVII for football’s world championship at Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The first Super Bowl was played in 1967 between the Green Bay Packers (NFL) and the Kansas City Chiefs (AFL) at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Green Bay prevailed 35-10. Seven years later, in 1974, former Bulldog wide receiver John Gilliam became the first player from South Carolina State to appear in the “Big Game.”

The Greenwood native and his Minnesota Vikings met the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VIII that year at Houston, where they lost 24-7. The Vikings and Gilliam made it back to the Super Bowl the following season, 1975, and lost once more in Super Bowl IX, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-6. On the Steelers’ roster was a young defensive back named Donnie Shell (more about him later), another SCSU All-American.

Since Gilliam’s appearance in Super Bowl VIII, 13 SC State Bulldogs have combined to play in 21 of the previous 56 contests, with the latest appearance before this year, Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Hargrave’s participation in Sunday’s Super Bowl will mean that SC State will have had a player in 22 of the 57 Super Bowls played. Three times during Super Bowl history, the Bulldogs were represented on both teams. Quite a feat for a small HBCU.

Hargrave is excited and grateful to be taking his place in SC State’s football lore with his first trip to the Super Bowl as a participant.

“It’s a dream come true and I’m beyond thankful that I will be playing in the Super Bowl,” the former Bulldog standout said by phone Tuesday. “I owe it all to hard work, dedication and God. I believe young boys who play football have dreams of making it to the NFL in hopes of playing in the Super Bowl.

“Personally, for me, putting in the work, along with my teammates, and earning such an opportunity is a tribute to the Eagles’ organization, and the grace of God. Everything just seems to have fallen in place for me and this amazing experience. And it is my honor and privilege to join the SC State greats who made it to Super Bowl. There have been many before me and I am sure many will come after me. It is the BULLDOG effect.”

The last SC State player to play in the Super Bowl was defensive back Antonio Hamilton, who was on the Kansas City Chiefs’ team that lost 31-9 in Super Bowl LV in 2021 to Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers’ home field, Raymond James Stadium. It was the year of the COVID 19 pandemic, so preparation by the teams for the big game was not the norm, remembers Hamilton, who now plays for Arizona Cardinals, the host team for Super Bowl LVII.

“I didn’t get a chance to experience all the hoopla and media frenzy surrounding the game because COVID limited in-person contact,” said the Johnston native. “We did lots of things virtually but playing in the Super Bowl remains one of my most memorable experiences in football.”

Despite being on the losing side in both of his Super Bowl appearances, Gilliam echoed Hamilton’s sentiments in 2021.

“We (Minnesota Vikings) lost both times we made it to the Super Bowl,” Gilliam recalled in an interview two years ago. “But the experience remains most memorable because I was on football’s biggest stage, playing for SC State and for the guys back home in Greenwood.”

Of the 13 SC State players that preceded Hargrave in Super Bowl appearances, Shell -- one of our SCSU Pro Football Hall of Famers -- leads the way with four trips and as many championship rings with Pittsburgh. Three other Bulldogs join Shell and Gilliam in having played in multiple Super Bowls – Charlie Brown (Washington) in SBs XVII and XVIII, Chartric Darby (Tampa Bay, Seattle in SBs XXXVII and XL), and William Judson (Miami) in SBs XVII and XIX).

On Sunday, Hargrave will be the only Bulldog wearing a uniform in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium; however, let us look at the three other SCSU alums who will have big roles at the game.

You may have read earlier news accounts of three Bulldogs in Sunday’s mix – Hargrave, who will suit up for the Eagles; Eric Dickerson, an assistant coach with Philadelphia; and Ted Crews -- who I am proud to call a protégé -- as the Chiefs’ executive vice president of communications.

In an earlier release from the University Relations Office, SCSU President Alexander Conyers lauded the participation of the three former Bulldogs -- Hargrave, Dickerson and Crews -- and the trail they have each blazed.

“Javon Hargrave, Eric Dickerson and Ted Crews offer more proof that anywhere you want to go in life, you can get there from South Carolina State University,” Conyers said. “Our beloved university will once again be well-represented on the world’s largest stage, the Super Bowl. All Bulldog Nation is proud to have these successful alumni in our ranks.”

A chorus of Bulldog alumni and supporters adds a hearty "amen" to the president’s platitudes as those he mentioned have certainly helped to lift the SCSU Garnet and Blue banner high. Dickerson, an offensive lineman and a teammate of Hargrave’s at SC State, is the first former Bulldog player to coach in a Super Bowl. Both played under current Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough.

Despite being undersized, Dickerson held his own on the field, was a great student and expressed an interest in coaching once his playing days were over, remembers Pough.

“We kept him on as a graduate assistant (GA) for a year,” Pough recalls. “And later, with a little help from Bulldog assistant Gerald Harrison, he landed a position at Duke, where the former’s son, Gerald Harrison Jr., was an assistant athletics director.”

Dickerson parlayed his experience at Duke into a position on the Eagles’ staff as offensive quality-control coach.

“When I finished at SC State, my aspiration was to go to law school,” Dickerson said by phone Wednesday. “But I realized I was not ready to walk away from the game (football) I loved. Coach Pough gave me an opportunity as a GA for a season, coaching tight ends.

“Following that fall, I connected with Duke and spent three years there under Coach David Cutcliff, building a relationship that brought me to Philadelphia and to the Super Bowl. This means the world to me, being involved with a special group of people. But the journey started at SC State, where I learned so many things, how to win and what it took to win. My college experience there shaped who I am today.”

And a fourth Bulldog participating on Sunday is a part of that legacy that Hargrave and Dickerson spoke of, and President Conyers referenced.

The fourth SCSU graduate who will play a role is Avis Roper, another one of my protégés. The Charleston native is the director of Football Communications for the NFL. All week in Arizona, he has been responsible for coordinating the NFC media availability and all football development initiatives.

Like Crews, who serves as Kansas City’s primary contact and spokesperson for the team’s communication efforts, Roper began his journey to a lofty spot in the pro football communications world as a student-worker in the Office of Sports Information at SC State, which I had the honor of heading for almost 40 years.

Roper started working in the office in 1994. He was followed in 1997 by Crews. Upon completing their studies, both were offered internships at the Carolina Panthers, whose Director of Communications Charlie Dayton and I had a relationship going back to the early '70s when he ran the sports information office at Furman and I served in the same capacity at SC State. Charlie later worked for the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before taking the reins at the Panthers, where our relationship continued.

I cannot take all the credit, but when Dayton called looking for an intern, I recommended Roper and drove him to Charlotte for an interview. He did well and blossomed in the Panther organization with guidance from Dayton and Howard alum Bruce Speight.

He later caught the eye of the New York Giants, who named him their assistance director of communications upon completing the internship. He later served as the senior director of communications for the Indianapolis Colts before leaving to take over at Fox Sports in New York until last season when he was hired in his current position by the NFL. He has previously worked at nine Super Bowls as a communications liaison for the league.

“The experience of working at a Super Bowl never gets old, whether it’s your team or you are supporting some other team” said Roper by phone recently.

“I enjoy them all and I share my experience at SC State with everyone I meet because that is where I got my start. I like networking with everyone and work to create opportunities for the next group of young professionals, including others that may come from my alma mater. I have been in the business 25 years and have worked hard to make an impact.”

When Roper moved on from the Panthers, Dayton reached out to me once more and I said I got the perfect replacement – Ted Crews – another one of my students. He was hired and later named as assistant communications director with the Panthers. He went from Charlotte to the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant and later accepted a similar position with the St. Louis Rams before being named to his current position as executive vice president for communications with Kansas City.

Reached by phone earlier in the week, Crews expressed his gratitude at where his time at SC State has taken him.

“I am grateful and blessed to be working at another Super Bowl and for being employed by a great organization (Kansas City), Crews said, “But it all started at SC State where I was introduced to a career that I did not know existed. I had no idea there was a career in communications.

“I am honored to have been a student at SC State, where I learned about a wonderful career, how to do things and do them right. I have so many fond memories of the school where I grew up and I am personally indebted to you, Mr. Hamilton, for your guidance. Every meal I have eaten as an adult, I owe it to you and people like Charlie (Dayton), Bruce (Speight) and Reggie Roberts (Atlanta). I am so happy to be a part of a great and strong brotherhood.”

Crews is working his 14th Super Bowl – one as an assistant for the Panthers, three as VP for Communications at Kansas City, and 10 as the captain of NFL communication operations at the big game.

I am so proud of Avis and Ted, but I am equally proud of so many other student-workers that made, or are making, an impact in the field of communications. Although I retired on paper in 2013, I still help in the office and am appreciative that one of my former student-workers – Kendrick Lewis, who later became one of my assistants, and subsequently succeeded me in the position -- has allowed me to stay engaged with the athletics program.

Thanks also goes to the presidents and athletics directors who have served the university since then – including current CEO Conyers and acting Athletics Director Keshia Campbell. I owe all a great deal of gratitude as I am having so much fun and will certainly have a lot of pep in my step Sunday during the game. And I suspect that I will not be the only SCSU alum beaming with pride.

A final caveat about the game: Number 57 for Kansas City, Orlando Brown Jr., is a starting lineman for the Chiefs and the son of former SCSU offensive line great Orlando Brown Sr., who played a number of years in the NFL with Baltimore and Cleveland. The senior Brown, who passed away in 2011, is associated with the infamous NFL “Bean Bag” incident when one thrown by an official hit him in the eye and sidelined him for a long stretch.