S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Fields leads Bulldogs past Spartans

After missing the second half of last week's loss to North Carolina A&T, quarterback Corey Fields returned Saturday to throw for 250 yards and three touchdowns to lead SC State to a 31-21 victory over Norfolk State.

"Corey had a good game," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. "He was able to move around a little bit, and make some throws. He really grew up a bunch (today)."

Pough said the Bulldogs were able to throw to set up their rushing attack as Kendrell Flowers ran for a season-high 172 yards and a touchdown.

"We had a good gameplan, and were able to execute it well," Pough said. "This win gives us some confidence now going into the bowl game. We feel like we can play with anyone that comes along."

After clinching the MEAC championship last week, SC State finished the conference slate unbeaten and earned its sixth win heading into the Celebration Bowl Dec. 18 in Atlanta.

It was a scoreless first quarter in which a potential field goal by Norfolk State’s Ryan Richter was blocked by South Carolina State’s Jablonski Green.

With 4:11 left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs capped a 14-play, 87-yard drive from their own 5 to set up a 25-yard field goal by Gavyn Zimmerman.

Norfolk State answered with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Juwan Carter to Lex Henry to go ahead 7-3. With 1:22 left in the first half, Fields quickly drove the Bulldogs downfield with long completions to Shaq Davis and Richard Bailey.

This set up a 21-yard touchdown pass by Fields to Davis with seven seconds left to put South Carolina State up 10-7 at halftime.

Norfolk State capitalized on a short field following the kickoff to reclaim the lead to open the second half. Starting from the South Carolina State 41, the Spartans needed four plays to score on a 38-yard touchdown pass by Carter to Da’Quan Felton.

The PAT put Norfolk State ahead 14-10 with 12:57 left in the third quarter.

South Carolina State was forced to punt on its next possession. Dyson Roberts’ kick was blocked by the Spartans and he recovered it at the Bulldogs 26.

A pass interference penalty put Norfolk State in position for a first and goal at the 2. The Spartans came away empty as Richter’s kick was blocked again, this time by Patrick Godbolt, and recovered by Chad Gilcrest at the 5.

The Bulldogs looked to replicate the success of a previous scoring drive which started from the same goal. Instead, after reaching the Norfolk State 21, Fields was intercepted by Brandon Savage at the 1-yard line with 2:06 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs once again blocked Richter, this time on his punt attempt. South Carolina State got the football at the Norfolk State 46 and capitalized to take the lead on Fields' 14-yard touchdown pass to Davis with 13:24 left in the fourth quarter.

A blocked punt on Richter, this time by Xayvion Knox, helped set up Fields' third touchdown to Davis. The duo connected from 20 yards to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 24-14 with 9:19 left.

Fields finished 21-of-34 for 250 yards with Davis responsible for 9 catches for 141 yards.

Norfolk State answered with a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by J.J. Davis with 5:48 left in the game.

South Carolina State was able to run down the clock with an 11-play, 76-yard scoring drive. On fourth and goal at the 1 with 42 seconds left and the Spartans out of timeouts, the Bulldogs sealed the win with a scoring run by Flowers.

The game ended with an interception by Jaylen Evans near the endzone.

South Carolina State (6-5, 5-0) will now await the winner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 4. The Cricket Celebration Bowl is set for Dec. 18 and will air on ESPN2.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

