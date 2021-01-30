S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Despite departures, Bulldogs look to have top offense in spring season

“This layoff (due to the pandemic) has been one of the strangest things I’ve been a part of,” Pough said. “And we are still not sure how things are going to fall out, but we are just happy to be back to working toward getting back on the field and playing football.”

The Bulldogs never got around to conducting 2020 spring drills that were scheduled to begin last March, shortly after the pandemic hit. Also, an effort to begin preseason workouts last fall was scrubbed due to the virus. All of the other schools in the MEAC endured the same fate.

What will a four-game spring schedule feel like to Pough, his team and the S.C. State faithful? In preseason voting for the 2020 MEAC campaign that was canceled, NC A&T -- which shared the 2019 title with S.C. State – got the top nod from the league coaches, SIDs and beat writers in the MEAC race. The Bulldogs were a close second.

During the 2019 campaign, in which S.C. State compiled an 8-3 worksheet and a 6-2 MEAC record, the Bulldogs were impressive at times and ranked in the upper echelon in a number of statistical categories in the MEAC. But the Aggies’ 22-20 win over the Bulldogs earned N.C. A&T the top seed and a berth in the Celebration Bowl.