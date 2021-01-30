S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Despite departures, Bulldogs look to have top offense in spring season

The South Carolina State football team – following an extended interruption of normalcy due to the COVID-19 coronavirus that continues to grip the nation and the world after an outbreak last March -- finally returned to the field Jan. 22 when the Bulldogs began preparing for an abbreviated Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference spring football season that gets underway Feb. 20 when Coach Buddy Pough’s team hosts Norfolk State.
You may have heard that Pough’s team, which last saw action during the fall of 2019, is among six Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference squads that opted to play a spring schedule. The others are Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T, one of three MEAC teams that will be leaving the league come June 30, 2021.
Delaware State, Howard and Morgan State will comprise the league’s Northern Division, while Norfolk State, N.C. A&T and S.C. State will compete in the Southern Division, with each team playing the teams in its division twice for a four-game conference schedule. The team with the best record in each division will meet in an inaugural championship game April 17, with the winner potentially earning a trip to the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) playoffs.
There’s still so many things that could happen, especially as it relates to the pandemic, but the Bulldogs and Pough are close to getting back to playing football.
“This layoff (due to the pandemic) has been one of the strangest things I’ve been a part of,” Pough said. “And we are still not sure how things are going to fall out, but we are just happy to be back to working toward getting back on the field and playing football.”
The Bulldogs never got around to conducting 2020 spring drills that were scheduled to begin last March, shortly after the pandemic hit. Also, an effort to begin preseason workouts last fall was scrubbed due to the virus. All of the other schools in the MEAC endured the same fate.
What will a four-game spring schedule feel like to Pough, his team and the S.C. State faithful? In preseason voting for the 2020 MEAC campaign that was canceled, NC A&T -- which shared the 2019 title with S.C. State – got the top nod from the league coaches, SIDs and beat writers in the MEAC race. The Bulldogs were a close second.
During the 2019 campaign, in which S.C. State compiled an 8-3 worksheet and a 6-2 MEAC record, the Bulldogs were impressive at times and ranked in the upper echelon in a number of statistical categories in the MEAC. But the Aggies’ 22-20 win over the Bulldogs earned N.C. A&T the top seed and a berth in the Celebration Bowl.
Offensively, Pough’s team was third in scoring offense (30.1 ppg) behind only the Aggies and Florida A&M, the two league teams that accounted for the Bulldogs’ two conference losses. S.C. State also ranked third in pass offense (225.7 ypg) and fourth in total offense (368.2 ypg), rushing offense (142.5 ypg) and pass efficiency (132.8).
The Bulldogs are expected to be among the league leaders on offense this spring as well, despite having to replace some key offensive linemen and the team’s top receiver. The returning unit will have plenty of depth, with the potential for an explosive passing game and a potent running attack, according to S.C. State offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Bennett Swygert.
“We have a chance to be really explosive this year,” Swygert said. “Of course the loss of tackle Alex Taylor on the offensive line, along with a couple of other starters, and the departure of top receiver De’Montrez Burroughs leave some big shoes to fill, but I still think we be solid as an offense, with the ability to score quickly. It’s our first time playing a spring schedule so it will be unique, but at the same time, with most of the big schools not playing, we will have the spotlight on us. Our kids are so excited.”
In addition to Taylor, a member of the NFL Cleveland Browns' playoff team, the offensive line will be without former All-MEAC center Mike Terry, tackle Malik Mickle and top reserve guard Pat McNeil. Still, the Bulldogs will field an experienced interior line as starting guards Tison Gray (6-4, 300 r-Jr.) and Jalen Page (6-2, 285 r-Sr.) are back to anchor a line that can call on the experience of John Guthrie (6-3, 300 r-Jr.), who takes over at center, and redshirts Jerrell Moore (6-3, 270 r-So.), Cameron Johnson (6-3, 285 r-Fr.), Chris Simon (6-4, 270 r-So.) and Dallas Foard (6-3, 290 r-Fr.), along with talented freshmen Nick Taiste (6-1, 295 Fr.), a Shrine Bowler, and Eric Brown (6-2, 335 Fr.)
Burroughs led the team in receptions with 46 for 938 yards and his 13 touchdown receptions tied the single-season mark set by Freddie Solomon in 1994. His departure opens the door for redshirt sophomore Sha’Quan (Shaq) Davis (6-5, 180 r-So.), one of the most talented receivers in the league. In his first collegiate season, Davis snared 31 passes for 632 yards and six scores.
The receiver corps will also be boasted by the return of Will Vereen (5-11, 200 r-Jr.), who had 20 catches and two touchdowns before an injury forced him to the sidelines for the team’s final four contests, and Rodriques Thomas (6-3, 190 r-Jr.), who filled in for Vereen and had 11 catches for 121 yards and a score.
Talented newcomers Camryn Johnson (6-2, 185 r-Jr.) of Orangeburg, Rakim White (6-4, 180 Fr.) and Jaelyn Perry (6-0, 195 Fr.) are expected to add depth to the receiver corps, which will also have the services of tight ends DePrince Haynes (5-11, 220 r-Jr.), Yancey Washington (6-2, 250 r-So.) and Orangeburg’s Zachary Felder (6-3, 220), who gained valuable experience last season.
The quarterback position appears to be in good hands with the return of both Tyrece Nick (6-0, 180 Sr.) and Corey Fields (6-0, 190 r-So.), who shared the signal-calling duties in 2019. Fields has demonstrated great ability as a passer, completing 102-202 attempts for 1,652 yards and 15 scoring passes, with just five picks, in earning MEAC All-Rookie honors.
Nick, one of the most versatile players on the team, connected on 51-111 tries for 805 yards and seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 93 carries for 378 yards and two scores. In addition, he was used at wide receiver where he had 11 catches for 93 yards, as well as at running back. His talent will enable him to be the “utility” player for the Bulldogs again as the staff will find ways to get the ball in his hands.
Redshirt sophomore Quincy Hill (6-2, 170 r-Fr.) and redshirt freshman Taurean Singletary (6-3,180 r-Fr.) will add depth at quarterback.
The S.C. State backfield, led by graduate returning running back LaBron Morris (5-9, 200 Gr.) will be one of the deepest on the 2021 Bulldog squad, but will lack the overall game experience of the 2019 season.
Datron James, a starter most of the 2019 campaign, has graduated, however, Morris was third in the MEAC in rushing last season, galloping for 673 yards and nine six-pointers on 158 attempts. A great competitor, he was very productive in the red zone.
Jacory Benson (5-9, 180 r-Jr.), who contributed as a reserve last season, and transfers Alex James (5-11, 200 Gr.) of Albany and Kendrell Flowers (5-11, 215 r-Fr.) of Wake Forest will also be in the mix in the backfield, along with Donte Anthony (5-11, 200 r-So.), who moved over from linebacker.
Placekicker Dillon Bredesen (5-10, 165 Jr.) returns for his junior year and has been dependable, improving each season. He connected on 38 of 41 point-after-touchdown attempts and 11-15 field goal tries in 2019, including a 27-yarder to lift the Bulldogs to a 20-17 overtime win over Norfolk State, giving his team a share of the MEAC title.
Next week, the S.C. State defense.
Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism. He reports on S.C. State as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat.