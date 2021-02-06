S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Defense strong at LB, DB, has holes to fill up front

“Anyone that’s familiar with S.C. State football knows what defense has meant around here,” said Pough recently. “We’ve always thought that by playing good defense, you always had a chance. And it usually started with our upfront guys.

“But this year,” we have some key losses on the D-Line. In fact, we lost three starters and the fourth will sit out the spring season. So, it’s going to be one of those years where we are going to have to dig deep. We will be young, with only one player returning with any game experience, but we have some pretty good talent at the position and we hope it develops quickly.”

The losses along the Bulldog defensive line include tackle Tyrell Goodwin, 2019 All-MEAC first team, and nose tackle Rod Perry, a second-team selection in 2019 who entered the transfer portal and went on to earn Big 10 second-team accolades last fall (2020) at Illinois. Also gone are starting end Bruce Johnson and versatile Paul McKeiver.

Both Jonathan Saxon, the Bulldog defensive coordinator/linebacker coach, and defensive line coach and assistant head coach David Blanchard have concerns about the youthful defensive front, but both expressed some optimism because of the talent level of the newcomers the team will be counting on.