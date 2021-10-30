S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Defense preserves 27-24 win over NC Central

Three down, two to go for South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs defeated North Carolina Central 27-24 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday for college career win number 140 for head coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough.

With the victory, S.C. State (4-4, 3-0) evened its mark on the season and maintained sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with games left with Howard and Norfolk State.

It was a welcome return for running back Kendrell Flowers. After missing last week's game due to injury, the Irmo High graduate rushed for 121 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, rushing and receiving, to lead the offense.

"The offense got off to a slow start, and we fell behind early," Pough said. "Overall, the offense had a pretty good game, and we were able to get the running game going a bit."

For the second straight week, the Bulldog defense made a late defensive stand to preserve the win. Quarterback Davius Richard had thrown for 296 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but was 0-7 on the final drive with an interception.