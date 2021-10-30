S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Defense preserves 27-24 win over NC Central

Three down, two to go for South Carolina State.
The Bulldogs defeated North Carolina Central 27-24 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday for college career win number 140 for head coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough.
With the victory, S.C. State (4-4, 3-0) evened its mark on the season and maintained sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with games left with Howard and Norfolk State.
It was a welcome return for running back Kendrell Flowers. After missing last week's game due to injury, the Irmo High graduate rushed for 121 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, rushing and receiving, to lead the offense.
"The offense got off to a slow start, and we fell behind early," Pough said. "Overall, the offense had a pretty good game, and we were able to get the running game going a bit."
For the second straight week, the Bulldog defense made a late defensive stand to preserve the win. Quarterback Davius Richard had thrown for 296 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but was 0-7 on the final drive with an interception.
"Give credit to (N.C. Central), they had a great game plan," Pough said. "That quarterback is an athletic guy that did a lot of good things. In the end, I thought it would be best to put the game back in the defense's hands, and they answered the call again."
After forcing S.C. State to punt on its opening possession, N.C. Central (3-5, 1-1) scored on its second play of scrimmage. On second-and-seven, Davius Richard found an opening and raced downfield 74 yards for a touchdown.
On the Eagles' next possession, the Bulldogs forced Richard to fumble. They recovered at the 34-yard line. The very next play saw Flowers break through for a touchdown run to tie the game.
In the second quarter, Flowers scored on a delayed screen pass from quarterback Corey Fields for a 14-yard score to put the Bulldogs up 14-7.
North Carolina Central matched S.C. State's 10-play scoring drive with one of its own. Going 88 yards, the Eagles got within a point on Richard's 20-yard touchdown pass to Devin Smith.
The PAT was missed wide right by Adrian Olivo, however, keeping the Bulldogs ahead with 5:35 left in the first half.
North Carolina Central put together a final drive before halftime. For the second straight week, Pough was successful in "icing" the opposing placekicker attempting a go-ahead field goal.
This time, it was the Eagles' Juan Velarde who missed a 31-yard field goal, which allowed S.C. State to maintain its lead.
It was deja vu to open the second half for North Carolina Central. It took the opening drive to the S.C. State 19 only to see Olivo miss from 36 yards.
The Bulldogs turned back to Flowers for their opening drive of the second half. His runs of six, seven and 41 yards put S.C. State into North Carolina Central territory.
A 19-yard pass from Fields to Shaquan Davis and six-yard run by Flowers set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jacory Benson. However, Gavyn Zimmerman missed the PAT to keep the score at 20-13.
The Eagles once again put together a drive that resulted in a field goal try. This time, Olivo connected from 25 yards to cut the lead to 20-16.
The Bulldogs answered with an eight-play, 76-yard scoring drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fields to tight end Yancy Washington. The PAT extended S.C. State's lead to 27-16 with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
North Carolina Central closed the gap with 9:37 left in the game. Richard found Ryan McDaniel in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown. The duo then connected on a quick two-point conversion pass.
It was the final score of the contest. The Eagles had a final opportunity at their own 40 on fourth-and-10 but Richard's donwfield pass was intercepted by Michael Brunson with four seconds left.
"As we win, every game gets that much bigger," Pough said.
Up next for S.C. State is a home contest against Howard at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game is Youth ROTC Military Appreciation Day.
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington. T&D Sports Editor Travis Boland contributed to this report.