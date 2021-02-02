S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Decobie Durant on Boxtorow All-America Team

The 2021 spring college football season is right around the corner and media members from across the country have selected the 2021 Boxtorow HBCU Preseason Spring Football All-America Team.
Defending Boxtorow HBCU national champion North Carolina A&T leads the way with five selections. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has three selections.
South Carolina State placed senior defensive back Decobie Durant of Lamar on the team.
This is the 14th year Boxtorow has released the preseason All-America Team.
Offense
- QB: Felix Harper, Alcorn State, r-Sr., Fairburn, Ga.
- RB: Jah’Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T, r-Sr., Conway, S.C.
- RB: Devon Benn, Southern, r-Sr., New Orleans, La.
- OL: Dacquari Wilson, North Carolina A&T, Jr., Greensboro, N.C.
- OL: Kenneth Kirby, Norfolk State, r-Sr., Newport News, Va.
- OL: Mark Evans, II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jr., Houston, Texas
- OL: Danny Garza, Prairie View A&M, Sr., San Antonio, Texas
- OL: Cam Durley, Tennessee State, r-Sr., Houston, Texas
- TE: Kendric Johnson, Alabama A&M, r-Jr., New Market, Ala.
- WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M, Soph., Miramar, Fla.
- WR: Harry Ballard, III, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sr., St. Louis, Mo.
Defense
- DL: Jermaine McDaniel, North Carolina A&T, r-Jr., Dillon, S.C.
- DL: Jerry Garner, Mississippi Valley St., Sr., Chunchula, Ala.
- DL: Marcus Cushine, Alabama A&M, Jr., Broward Ct., Fla.
- DL: Chris Myers, Norfolk State, r-Sr., LaVergne, Tenn.
- LB: Keonte Hampton, Jackson State, Soph., West Point, Miss.
- LB: Armoni Holloway, Alabama A&M, Sr. Pinson, Ala.
- LB: Kyin Howard, North Carolina A&T, r-Jr., Gastonia, N.C.*
- LB: Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T, Soph., Charlotte, N.C.*
- DB: Qwynnterrio Cole, Alcorn State, Jr., Memphis, Tenn.$
- DB: Decobie Durant, South Carolina State, r-Sr., Lamar, S.C.
- DB: Nick Harper, Jr., Tennessee State, r-Sr., Brentwood, Tenn.
- DB: Jaylen Harris, Prairie View A&M, r-Sr., Round Rock, Texas
Specialists
- P: Caleb, Darbone, Prairie View A&M, Jr., Lake Charles, La.
- PK: Jose Romo-Martinez, Delaware State, Jr., Banning, Calif.
- RS: Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, r, Sr., New Orleans, La.
*Tie