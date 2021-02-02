 Skip to main content
S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Decobie Durant on Boxtorow All-America Team
S.C. STATE FOOTBALL

S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Decobie Durant on Boxtorow All-America Team

S Carolina St South Florida Football

South Carolina State nose tackle Paul McKeiver (76) and defensive back Decobie Durant (14) team up to stop South Florida wide receiver Kelley Joiner Jr. (10) during the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara, AP

The 2021 spring college football season is right around the corner and media members from across the country have selected the 2021 Boxtorow HBCU Preseason Spring Football All-America Team.

Defending Boxtorow HBCU national champion North Carolina A&T leads the way with five selections. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has three selections.

South Carolina State placed senior defensive back Decobie Durant of Lamar on the team.

This is the 14th year Boxtorow has released the preseason All-America Team.

Offense

  • QB: Felix Harper, Alcorn State, r-Sr., Fairburn, Ga.
  • RB: Jah’Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T, r-Sr., Conway, S.C.
  • RB: Devon Benn, Southern, r-Sr., New Orleans, La.
  • OL: Dacquari Wilson, North Carolina A&T, Jr., Greensboro, N.C.
  • OL: Kenneth Kirby, Norfolk State, r-Sr., Newport News, Va.
  • OL: Mark Evans, II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jr., Houston, Texas
  • OL: Danny Garza, Prairie View A&M, Sr., San Antonio, Texas
  • OL: Cam Durley, Tennessee State, r-Sr., Houston, Texas
  • TE: Kendric Johnson, Alabama A&M, r-Jr., New Market, Ala.
  • WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M, Soph., Miramar, Fla.
  • WR: Harry Ballard, III, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sr., St. Louis, Mo.
Defense

  • DL: Jermaine McDaniel, North Carolina A&T, r-Jr., Dillon, S.C.
  • DL: Jerry Garner, Mississippi Valley St., Sr., Chunchula, Ala.
  • DL: Marcus Cushine, Alabama A&M, Jr., Broward Ct., Fla.
  • DL: Chris Myers, Norfolk State, r-Sr., LaVergne, Tenn.
  • LB: Keonte Hampton, Jackson State, Soph., West Point, Miss.
  • LB: Armoni Holloway, Alabama A&M, Sr. Pinson, Ala.
  • LB: Kyin Howard, North Carolina A&T, r-Jr., Gastonia, N.C.*
  • LB: Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T, Soph., Charlotte, N.C.*
  • DB: Qwynnterrio Cole, Alcorn State, Jr., Memphis, Tenn.$
  • DB: Decobie Durant, South Carolina State, r-Sr., Lamar, S.C.
  • DB: Nick Harper, Jr., Tennessee State, r-Sr., Brentwood, Tenn.
  • DB: Jaylen Harris, Prairie View A&M, r-Sr., Round Rock, Texas

Specialists

  • P: Caleb, Darbone, Prairie View A&M, Jr., Lake Charles, La.
  • PK: Jose Romo-Martinez, Delaware State, Jr., Banning, Calif.
  • RS: Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, r, Sr., New Orleans, La.

*Tie

S.C. State spring football schedule

  • Feb. 20: Norfolk State at S.C. State, 1:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 27: S.C. State at N.C. A&T, TBA
  • March 20: S.C. State at Norfolk State, TBA
  • March 27: Norfolk State at S.C. State, TBA
