S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Decobie Durant on Boxtorow All-America Team

The 2021 spring college football season is right around the corner and media members from across the country have selected the 2021 Boxtorow HBCU Preseason Spring Football All-America Team.

Defending Boxtorow HBCU national champion North Carolina A&T leads the way with five selections. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has three selections.

South Carolina State placed senior defensive back Decobie Durant of Lamar on the team.

This is the 14th year Boxtorow has released the preseason All-America Team.

Offense