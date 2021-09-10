S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: DB Durant excited to face Clemson

FLORENCE – An All-American after last spring, former Lamar star Decobie Durant wants to keep elevating his game at South Carolina State.
He’ll have a chance to do that on one of college football’s biggest stages Saturday as the Bulldogs play at sixth-ranked Clemson.
“I’m super excited,” said Durant, who after last spring’s season was named a first-team HBCU All-American. He also was the recipient of a second-team nod on the Associated Press’ FCS squad.
“This will be a high-profile game. Knowing it’s going to be a packed house and that it is Clemson’s home opener, it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to get the chance to cover the likes of Justyn Ross and the other guys on that team and their high-powered offense," Durant said.
Durant, whose team lost 42-41 in its opener against Alabama A&M, is also projected to start in the secondary Saturday. In the Bulldogs’ four-game spring, Durant intercepted four passes, including three in one game’s opening half.
“I really take pride in what I do,” said Durant, who helped lead Lamar to a state title in 2015. “I give it all I’ve got each and every down.”
Since last spring, Durant has focused on the mental side of the game, analyzing opponents’ film.
“I try to catch the opponents’ instincts while watching film and understand what’s happening in each formation when teams come out of their huddles,” Durant said. “From a mental standpoint, I’ve really worked in that area, and it has led to a big improvement in how I defend receivers.”
The previous bigger-stage opponents Durant has faced off against in his career were South Florida and Central Florida.
To illustrate Durant’s strong reputation as a defensive back, Alabama A&M only threw the ball in his direction three times. But he prefers to concentrate on other things.
“I really don’t feed into all the accolades that comes with my name,” Durant said. “Although a lot of people know about me, I still play like I’m the underdog in each and every game. I still feel like this is a team game, playing with my guys in the secondary, and with the linebackers and the defensive linemen. These guys help me improve my game, and I do what I can to help everybody else improve their game. When that happens, the accolades just fall where they will.”
Travis Boland is sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He can be reached at tboland@timesanddemocrat.com and 803-533-5516.