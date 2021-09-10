S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: DB Durant excited to face Clemson

“I try to catch the opponents’ instincts while watching film and understand what’s happening in each formation when teams come out of their huddles,” Durant said. “From a mental standpoint, I’ve really worked in that area, and it has led to a big improvement in how I defend receivers.”

“I really don’t feed into all the accolades that comes with my name,” Durant said. “Although a lot of people know about me, I still play like I’m the underdog in each and every game. I still feel like this is a team game, playing with my guys in the secondary, and with the linebackers and the defensive linemen. These guys help me improve my game, and I do what I can to help everybody else improve their game. When that happens, the accolades just fall where they will.”