S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs still hopeful amid pandemic delay

Kelly, a sports communications major who aspires to have a career in broadcasting and also coach, is primed for his senior season, no matter when it begins. And he has set some lofty personal goals.

“Despite the early disruption of our preparations, and the disappointments along the way, I took the time off due to the pandemic to refocus,” Kelly said. “I have been working harder to get better. The coaches prepared workouts for us and the lines of communications have always been open to help keep us on track.

“But, I decided to go beyond what was required and work out on my own, lifting weights, running hills and doing other drills that would make me better. I will be in my final season and I want to play at a very high level, become a big playmaker for my team and lead the MEAC in interceptions.” Lofty goals, indeed.

Kelly is capable of reaching those goals and providing outstanding leadership on the Bulldog defense, according to Pough and Bulldog defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon.

“Zafir is a good, solid player who has improved each year,” Pough said. “I’m excited at how he has matured and we look for him to be a leader in the secondary and on the defensive unit.”