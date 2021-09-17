S.C.STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs look to rush past the Aggies

The college football season is less than a month old and already eight FCS teams have beaten FBS opponents.

The latest came last Saturday when Jacksonville State completed and improbable Hail Mary to knock off Florida State in Tallahassee.

Now, South Carolina State will get a second chance to add its name to the list when they face New Mexico State Saturday night in Las Cruces.

One weakness the Bulldogs may be able to exploit is the rushing defense of the Aggies. NMSU is giving up nearly 215 yards rushing in their first three losses.

"It's definitely part of the game we're looking to explore," SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said during his press conference Monday. "I don't know if the defense has struggled or if they have just played such good teams. They've had tough times on defense, but you can see them getting better."

The Bulldogs ran for nearly 300 yards in an opening loss at Alabama A&M. Quarterback Corey Fields led the way with 99 yards while Kendrell Flowers added 81 yards and three scores.

Against Clemson, SC State managed just 103 yards rushing, but Flowers and Quincy Hill each averaged five yards per carry and the offensive line did not allow a sack.