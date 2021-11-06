S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs hold on, stay perfect in MEAC

South Carolina State continues to find ways to win, and are now one victory away from claiming a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.
The Bulldogs won their fourth-straight game Saturday 15-12 over Howard. Once again, it was the defense who were called upon to close the door against the Bison.
"I knew this game would be this way, the fact that (Howard) could run the ball was a real concern for me," Pough said. "Our defense played their butts off today. It's been up and down this year, last week (against NC Central) wasn't good, but that may be the best we've played all year."
SC State held the Bison to 199 yards of total offense and 52 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs offense kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by Kendrell Flowers. The score was set up by a 20 yard scramble from quarterback Corey Fields and a 33-yard run by Dyson Roberts on a fake punt.
Howard got a field goal to cut the lead to 7-3, but on their next possession, an errant snap rolled through the back of the end zone giving the Bulldogs a safety.
SCSU kicker Gavyn Zimmerman added a field goal in the second quarter before Howard mounted a drive right before the half. Backup quarterback Chance Hollingsworth completed a 23 yard pass to Ja'Colby Thomas and a 35 yard pass to Antoine Murray to set the Bison up with first and goal at the three yard line. Hollingsworth found Murray for a touchdown, cutting State's lead to 12-10 at the half.
"Our offense didn't do enough today," Pough said. "We've been up and down on that side of the ball. I felt like we could run the football better. We had so many drops early and that killed our confidence. We came out in the second half trying to run the ball and then we couldn't. They beat us up in the run game, the best part is we won the football game, but it was not pretty."
SCSU got a Zimmerman field goal in the third quarter, then turn the game over to its defense. The Bulldogs continue to make stops, not allowing a point in the second half.
"We just kept fighting and tried to keep executing," defensive lineman Jablonski Green said. "We just have to keep closing out games, just challenging each other more and more on every snap."
With 11:36 left in the game, Howard stopped the Bulldogs on fourth-and-one to get the ball at their own 45 yard line. On the next play, Green shot through the offensive line to force a fumble and recover it, giving the Bulldogs possession.
"They were executing the read-option and I just attacked the mesh point," Green said of the play.
Green and the defensive line have been a surprising bright spot for the SC State defense this season.
"The defensive line, we call ourselves "The Mob," Green said. "We just challenge each other, and that fuels us. (Patrick) Godbolt got a big sack earlier in the game and came over and told me that he was going to get him. He beat me to him."
Godbolt finished with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Green had seven tackles including six tackles for loss. B.J. Davis also added a sack and four tackles.
Pough said his offense did do a good job of hanging on to the football.
"If your defense is playing well and you don't turn it over, you got a shot," Pough said.
The Bulldogs are 5-4 on the season and 4-0 in MEAC play. They have a one game lead over Norfolk State who fell to North Carolina Central 38-36 Saturday. The two teams will meet in Norfolk Nov. 20.
South Carolina State will conclude its home season next week with a game against former MEAC rival North Carolina A&T.
Player of the game
SC State punter Dyson Roberts had a 33 yard run on a fake punt to help set up a touchdown in the first quarter. His last two punts in the fourth quarter were both downed inside the five yard line.
Turning point
With 6:01 left in the game, South Carolina State's offense faced a third and 12 from the Howard 45 yard line. Quarterback Corey Fields found Shaq Davis just short of the first-down marker, but Davis was able to fight through a tackle and pick up 15 yards for a first down. The Bulldogs were able to run some more clock, and provide enough room for Roberts second punt inside the five yard line. The defense stopped Howard on downs to finish the game.
Key numbers
36: South Carolina State's rush defense held Howard rusher Ian Wheeler to 36 rushing yards. Wheeler rushed for a career-high 125 yards and a touchdown last week against Delaware State.
How they scored
1st Quarter
SCSU: Kendrell Flowers three-yard run (Gavyn Zimmerman extra-point) - 7-0 (9:15)
HU: Faraji Woodson 31-yard field - 7-3 (4:20)
SCSU: Howard fumble out of the end zone for safety (defense) - 9-3 (0:20)
2nd Quarter
SCSU: Zimmerman 30-yard field goal - 12-3 (6:37)
HU: Chance Hollingsworth three-yard pass to Antoine Murray (Woodson extra-point) - 12-10 (0:12)
3rd Quarter
SCSU: Zimmerman 31-yard field goal - 15-10 (9:54)
HU: SCSU fumble out of the end zone for safety (defense) - 15-12 (2:17)
Stats
SCSU: PASSING - Corey Fields: 13-32, 143 yards; RUSHING - Kendrell Flowers: 58 yards, Jacory Benson: 41 yards, Fields: 22 yards, Dyson Roberts: 9 yards; RECEIVING - Will Vereen: 6 catches, 60 yards, Richard Bailey: 3 catches, 32 yards, Shaquan Davis: 2 catches, 25 yards, Juwan Moody: 1 catch, 22 yards, Flowers: 1 catch, 4 yards