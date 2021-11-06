S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs hold on, stay perfect in MEAC

"Our offense didn't do enough today," Pough said. "We've been up and down on that side of the ball. I felt like we could run the football better. We had so many drops early and that killed our confidence. We came out in the second half trying to run the ball and then we couldn't. They beat us up in the run game, the best part is we won the football game, but it was not pretty."

SCSU got a Zimmerman field goal in the third quarter, then turn the game over to its defense. The Bulldogs continue to make stops, not allowing a point in the second half.

"We just kept fighting and tried to keep executing," defensive lineman Jablonski Green said. "We just have to keep closing out games, just challenging each other more and more on every snap."

With 11:36 left in the game, Howard stopped the Bulldogs on fourth-and-one to get the ball at their own 45 yard line. On the next play, Green shot through the offensive line to force a fumble and recover it, giving the Bulldogs possession.

"They were executing the read-option and I just attacked the mesh point," Green said of the play.

Green and the defensive line have been a surprising bright spot for the SC State defense this season.