S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs have extra motivation vs. No. 1 A&M

Maybe it’s ironic that Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor emulated professional wrestler "Nature Boy" Ric Flair on the sidelines after his team won the SWAC championship this past spring.

In a video, Maynor can be seen "cutting a promo" and mimicking Flair’s famous strut.

I was struck by another of Flair’s famous quips when thinking about South Carolina State’s season opener against A&M Saturday. As the 16-time world heavyweight champion, Flair would always get right up into the camera and say, “to be the man, you gotta beat the man.”

That’s the extra motivation S.C. State should have Saturday as A&M comes into this year’s contest with a No. 1 ranking next to its name.

Sure, it should be enough that the A&M Bulldogs came to Orangeburg this past spring and defeated S.C. State 31-7. Those thoughts are certainly at the forefront for many of the Bulldog players, but adding to the excitement is the fact that A&M has a little No. 1 next to its name.