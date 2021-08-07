S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs focus on installation

South Carolina State returned to the practice field Saturday at O.C. Dawson Stadium in a 9:30 a.m. session, after Friday’s workouts were cut short due to bad weather.

The Bulldogs turned their focus to the installation phase of the offensive and defensive schemes in day two of preseason camp, but showed attention to special teams especially the kicking game.

Pough’s team will have a balanced attack this season with the return of graduate running back Alex James and Preseason All-MEAC Second Team selection and transfer Kendrall Flowers.

Flowers led the team in rushing with 194-yards on 40 carries and a touchdown, followed by James with 162-yards on 37 rushes and two touchdowns. Preseason All-MEAC First Team performer Shaquan Davis will be the go-to receiver after a solid spring finishing with 14 catches for 294-yards (73.5 ypc) and four touchdowns.

The Bulldogs resume preseason drills Monday in a 9:30 a.m. practice in helmets and shells, followed by an afternoon session at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

SC State will hold Media/Picture Day at 9 a.m. Saturday. The annual "Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest," hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at noon. More details will be available on this event later.