S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall to Bison, 28-14 in MEAC play

SC State dropped to 1-3 in conference play after a 28-14 loss at Howard Saturday. The Bison rushed for 290 yards as they try to clinch a split of the MEAC championship.

"We couldn't accomplish our two major objectives, running the football, or stopping the run," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. "We had a little success early, but not enough overall."

Freshman Prometheus Franklin got the start at quarterback for the Bulldogs after Corey Fields Jr. had surgery to repair an injured hand.

Franklin would finish the day 6-of-16 for 70 yards and a touchdown and also threw an interception. He rushed for 44 yards including a 31-yard run in the fourth quarter that ended with an injury. Tyrece Nick would finish the game completing 3-of-3 passes for 63 yards and rushing for a touchdown.

"We got the chance to see some of the younger guys on both sides of the ball," Pough said.

Pough said Franklin's injury is still "up in the air," and he will be re-evaluated Monday. The Bulldogs finish the season at home Saturday against Norfolk State.

After playing from behind the last two weeks, SC State was able to score first when Franklin connected on a 22 yard touchdown pass to Jordan Smith with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.

The touchdown was set up by a 19 yard punt return from Juwan Moody that gave the Bulldogs the football right outside the redzone.

Howard answered with a two-play drive that went 78 yards and was capped off by a 7 yard touchdown run from Jarett Hunter.

"After we scored, we immediately give up a long run," Pough said. "It's like in baseball when you have a big inning, you want your pitcher to go out and have a shutdown inning and we didn't do that."

Hunter would finish with 149 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard would take the lead with a 12-play, 92 yard drive capped off by a five yard touchdown run Kasey Hawthorne.

Franklin would throw an interception on SC State's next possession.

The Bison added a third touchdown right before the half when quarterback Quinton Williams completed a 23 yard pass to Hunter. Williams finished the game with 81 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Howard would take a three-score lead (28-7) when Williams found Hunter out of the backfield for a two-yard pass.

Nick would lead a late touchdown drive after taking over for the injured Franklin. Nick had a two yard touchdown run to make the final score 28-14.

SC State's defense was led by BJ Davis who had 14 tackles including three tackles for loss. Naejuan Barber had 1.5 sacks while Aaron Smith added eight tackles and a sack and Jared Kirksey had a sack.

Howard improves to 3-1 in MEAC play, and will look to clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Morgan State next week. North Carolina Central defeated Norfolk State Saturday to clinch its spot in this year's Celebration Bowl.