S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs escape Hornets

Delaware State also ended up turning the ball over after a failed 4th down conversion. A 48-yard pass from Fields to Davis set up a 22-yard field goal by Zimmerman with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

Fields and Davis connected on another long pass play to set up the Bulldogs' first touchdown. This time, Davis made an over-the-shoulder catch of 50 yards to the Delaware State 11.

It took two carries by Jacory Benson of 3 and 8 yards to cross the goal line. The PAT by Zimmerman extended the Bulldogs' lead to 13-0 with 4:37 left in the 2nd quarter.

Delaware State put the ball in the MEAC's leading rusher on its final drive of the first half. Double-digit runs by Sy'Veon Wilkerson, who rushed for over 100 yards in the 1st half but finished with 96, brought the Hornets to the SC State 12.

Delaware State settled for a 28-yard field goal attempt by Jake Bridel with 50 seconds left in the 1st half. Consecutive timeouts by SC State were successful in "icing" Bridel as he missed the field goal.

Delaware State was forced to punt on their first drive to open the second half. After SC State punted from its own 10, Charles Peeler returned the kick 55 yards for a touchdown with 8:19 left in the third quarter.