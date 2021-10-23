S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs escape Hornets

It was far from a "Yabba Dabba Doo" time at Alumni Stadium for South Carolina State.
Delaware State head coach Rod Milstead's self-described brand of Fred Flinstone lunch pail carriers put the Bulldogs through a "Bedrock" of a "Homecoming" contest. It was especially challenging for SC State's offense playing without leading rusher Kendrell Flowers.
With its defense allowing no offensive scores and getting a time-consuming drive late in the fourth quarter, SC State escaped Dover, Delaware, with the 13-7 victory.
It was the Bulldog's (3-4, 2-0) fifth-straight victory over the Hornets. SCSU moves into sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Quarterback Corey Fields was 15-of-30 passing for 208 yards. His favorite target was Shaquan Davis who caught four passes for 114 yards.
Linebacker Jablonski Green led the defense with seven tackles and a forced fumble that set up the South Carolina State offense at the 13-yard line early in the first quarter.
SC State settled for a 24-yard field goal by Gavyn Zimmerman to make it 3-0 with 7:23 left in the 1st quarter.
Later in the quarter, an interception by Zafir Kelly put the Bulldogs in position for another scoring opportunity. After a 9-yard reception by Davis, SC State turned the ball over on downs
Delaware State also ended up turning the ball over after a failed 4th down conversion. A 48-yard pass from Fields to Davis set up a 22-yard field goal by Zimmerman with 8:55 left in the second quarter.
Fields and Davis connected on another long pass play to set up the Bulldogs' first touchdown. This time, Davis made an over-the-shoulder catch of 50 yards to the Delaware State 11.
It took two carries by Jacory Benson of 3 and 8 yards to cross the goal line. The PAT by Zimmerman extended the Bulldogs' lead to 13-0 with 4:37 left in the 2nd quarter.
Delaware State put the ball in the MEAC's leading rusher on its final drive of the first half. Double-digit runs by Sy'Veon Wilkerson, who rushed for over 100 yards in the 1st half but finished with 96, brought the Hornets to the SC State 12.
Delaware State settled for a 28-yard field goal attempt by Jake Bridel with 50 seconds left in the 1st half. Consecutive timeouts by SC State were successful in "icing" Bridel as he missed the field goal.
Delaware State was forced to punt on their first drive to open the second half. After SC State punted from its own 10, Charles Peeler returned the kick 55 yards for a touchdown with 8:19 left in the third quarter.
It was the only score of the second half. The game turned into a defensive slugfest with both teams stifling each other's offenses.
With 8:24 left in the game, SC State's offense embarked on a 14-play, 41-yard drive which took seven minutes and 50 seconds off the clock. After going 0-for-10 on 3rd down conversions, Fields converted back-to-back third downs on SCSU's final drive by completing two passes for first downs.
His third down pass towards the end zone intended for Davis resulted in a pass interference for another first down. This allowed SC State to take more time off the clock and punt the football away with 34 seconds left.
With no timeouts, Delaware State (3-4, 0-1) had little time to score a touchdown and PAT to win. After a 29-yard pass by Jared Lewis to Kwannah Kollie to the Delaware State 39, the Hornets went no further as Jerrish Halsey was tackled for a 4-yard loss on fourth down as time expired.
SC State stays on the road to face North Carolina Central next week.
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.