S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldog Super Bowl legacy is growing

Brown, who is in his second season with the Chiefs, was signed originally by the San Francisco 49ers, then acquired via waivers by Philadelphia, and later via waivers by the New York Jets before being signed to the Kansas City practice squad in September 2019 before being elevated to the active roster shortly before Super Bowl LIV.

Hamilton, who followed an older brother (Jakar Hamilton, who played at Dallas a couple of years) to S.C. State, did not get to participate in person in the week-long buildup to the Super Bowl -- questions from national and global media and tons of festivities -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he noted his experiences have been just as impactful.

“Preparing to play in the Super Bowl has been truly a great experience,” the Johnston native said by phone earlier this week. “We didn’t get a chance to go down and meet all the media and enjoy the usual festivities because everything has been done virtually due to COVID.

“But it’s real cool, a joy in fact, to be arriving at this moment in my career,” he said. “It has always been a dream of mine’s to play in a Super Bowl. I never knew how the timeline would develop but I was always looking for the opportunity for the stars to align. I actually took a pay cut to play for this franchise (Kansas City) because I believed it would be my chance to make history.