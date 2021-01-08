S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: 5 former Bulldogs on NFL playoff teams

Five former S.C. State football players are on National Football League teams participating in the NFL playoffs, which get underway Saturday with the Wildcard Round.

Former Bulldog All-American linebacker Darius Leonard, in his third season as a pro, is on the roster of the Indianapolis Colts, who will play at the Buffalo Bills Saturday (1:05 p.m., CBS); former All-MEAC tight end Temarrick Hemingway, also in his third season in the league, is on the roster of the Washington Football Team, which will host Tampa Bay, also on Saturday (8:15, CBS); and former All-MEAC offensive tackle Alex Taylor, an NFL Rookie, is on the roster of the Cleveland Browns, who will play at the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday (8:15 p.m., NBC).

In the NFL Divisional Games, set for next weekend, two Bulldogs are on the roster of defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City. They are cornerback Antonio Hamilton, a top reserve in his fifth season in the NFL, and Holly Hill native Alex Brown, also a cornerback who earned a ring last season with the chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Brown, in his second season, sustained a preseason injury and is on Injured Reserved.

Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism. He reports on S.C. State as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat.

