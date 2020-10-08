S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: 100 years of Bulldog football

This column, titled “100 Years of Bulldog Football – A Reflection,” first appeared in The T&D in November 2007."

I have not been around 100 years, as Bulldog football has been, but as the longtime sports information director here at South Carolina State, I’ve heard glorious stories almost that old, and witnessed some of the most glorious and exciting occurrences in the football history of the institution.

Today, I feel a little spine-tingling as the University’s Football Centennial Weekend gets underway and many of the gridiron greats return. I expect to hear a lot of tall tales and even contribute to some of them as I reminisce with those honorees returning.

It has been some 40 years since I arrived on this campus. Like today, football was king, but there were other successful programs as well. But football sticks out for me because we had some pretty good teams in the late '60s (I arrived in the fall of 1967 and was appointed to my current position in 1973).

Coach Oree Banks’ ’66 team had gone 7-2, with one of the wins an 8-3 victory over archrival Florida A&M that featured an electrifying kickoff return for a score by John Gilliam, who went on to a great career in the National Football League and is a member of the Centennial Team that will be saluted.